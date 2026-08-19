Fantastic - Super Eagles star Iheanacho hails Bursaspor fans after impressive start

Iheanacho praised Bursaspor's passionate supporters after impressive start in Turkey.

Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho has praised Bursaspor's passionate supporters, insisting their backing could make the club extremely difficult to beat at home as they chase promotion to the Turkish Süper Lig.

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🎥⚽ Kelechi Iheanacho scores to put Bursaspor ahead against Iğdır tonight.



Back-to-back goals now for the Nigerian forward. pic.twitter.com/UxMWFjarhz — Soar Africa! (@SSE_NGA) August 15, 2026

Iheanacho has contributed two goals and an assist in his opening two matches.

But while Iheanacho's performances on the pitch have attracted attention, the striker has also been impressed by the atmosphere generated by the club's supporters.

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Iheanacho praises passionate Bursaspor fans

Speaking to Turkish outlet Fotomac, the former Manchester City and Leicester City forward described playing in front of Bursaspor's supporters as a special experience.

“It’s fantastic to play in front of one of the biggest fan groups in Türkiye,” Iheanacho said.

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The Nigerian believes the support from the stands can provide Bursaspor with a major advantage, particularly during home matches.

He added, “As long as we have their support behind us, we won’t easily lose matches in Bursa.”