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Awoniyi names Super Eagles legend among his biggest football heroes

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 15:18 - 19 August 2026
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Awoniyi has opened up about the footballers who inspired him growing up
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Taiwo Awoniyi has revealed the football icons who inspired him during his childhood, while enjoying a playful “get to know me” session with fellow Super Eagles star Frank Onyeka at Coventry City.

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The Nigerian striker was taking part in a light-hearted interview with compatriot and Coventry teammate Frank Onyeka, with the pair sharing laughs during the session at the club's training ground.

The video captured a relaxed side of Awoniyi shortly after completing his move to the newly promoted Premier League club.

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Onyeka began by asking his teammate to introduce himself.

Awoniyi responded simply: “Name, Taiwo Awoniyi Michael”

Awoniyi reveals his football heroes

The most interesting moment came when Awoniyi was asked about his football hero.

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The Coventry striker mentioned three iconic names who influenced him while growing up.

“When I watched the clip of the late Rashidi Yekini, Thierry Henry and Didier Drogba,” he said.

The trio represents a fascinating mix of Nigerian, French and Ivorian football history.

Yekini remains one of Nigeria's greatest-ever strikers and was the country's first player to score at a FIFA World Cup.

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Henry, meanwhile, established himself as one of the finest forwards of his generation during his legendary spell with Arsenal, while Drogba became an iconic figure at Chelsea and one of Africa's most successful strikers.

The interview also highlighted the growing relationship between Awoniyi and Onyeka at Coventry.

The two already know each other well from their time representing Nigeria, and their reunion at club level adds another Super Eagles connection to Coventry's squad.

Awoniyi completes Coventry move

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Awoniyi completed his permanent transfer from Nottingham Forest to Coventry earlier this week in a deal reportedly worth around £9 million.

The move gives the Nigerian striker another opportunity to establish himself in the Premier League after his previous spell with Forest.

He scored important goals during his time at the City Ground but was also forced to deal with injuries that disrupted his consistency.

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Now, with Coventry returning to the Premier League, Awoniyi will be hoping to rediscover his best form and become a key figure in their survival campaign.

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