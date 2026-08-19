Tottenham tipped to beat Arsenal, Man City, Chelsea to win EPL

Former Tottenham midfielder has backed Spurs to win the 2026/27 Premier League title.

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama has made a surprise prediction for the 2026/27 Premier League season, backing his former club to go from battling relegation to lifting the English top-flight title.

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Wanyama believes Tottenham's difficult campaign last season could ultimately become the foundation for a remarkable turnaround under new manager Roberto De Zerbi.

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Wanyama backs Tottenham for a stunning turnaround

Tottenham endured a nightmare campaign last season and only secured their Premier League status on the final day.

Spurs defeated Everton 1-0 in their final match, finishing just two points above the relegation zone and sending West Ham United into the Championship.

However, Wanyama believes the experience could motivate Tottenham rather than haunt them.

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The former Kenya international, who spent four years at the north London club, expects the players to return with a completely different mentality.

“Tottenham Hotspur will be first because they had a rough season last year, and now they know what it takes,” Wanyama told Pulse Sports Kenya.

He believes the combination of a new manager and significant recruitment could transform Spurs into title contenders.

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He added, “Now, they are hungrier, and they have signed more players, and they have a new manager.”

Wanyama also expressed confidence in De Zerbi's ability to make Tottenham competitive at the highest level.

“He is a really good manager and has a good reputation in the English Premier League and he will be looking forward to winning it," he said.

Wanyama predicts Man City to finish second

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Wanyama placed Manchester City second in his predicted final table. Despite City's 3-0 Community Shield defeat to Arsenal, he expects the club to remain among the leading contenders under new manager Enzo Maresca.

Wanyama believes City will need time to adapt to a different tactical approach but ultimately expects their quality to shine through.

“Number two, it’s going to be Man City; I think they will retain their place because they have a new coach,” he said.

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He added“Pep has left, so they will be looking to gel as a team again and find their system of play and their identity under their new coach.”

Arsenal only third in Wanyama's prediction

Perhaps the biggest surprise in Wanyama's forecast is his prediction that reigning champions Arsenal will finish third.

Mikel Arteta's side are expected by many to challenge for another title after narrowly missing out on the championship in previous campaigns and eventually claiming the crown.

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However, Wanyama believes the competition at the top will be significantly stronger this season.

“Number three, I think it will be Arsenal because last season was a two-horse race between Arsenal and Man City. For this season, it’s going to be tougher for them,” he explained.