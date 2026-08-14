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Barcelona make decision on Osimhen amidst Arsenal, Tottenham interest

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 09:46 - 14 August 2026
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Osimhen has been linked with a move to Arsenal. || IMAGO - Photo: IMAGO
Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is in high demand as the transfer window comes to an end
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Barcelona have reportedly ruled out a move for Victor Osimhen this summer despite continued uncertainty over their pursuit of Julian Alvarez.

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The Nigerian striker remains admired by Arsenal and Tottenham, but Barcelona have made it clear that he does not fit their current plans.

Barcelona snub Osimhen

According to SPORT journalist Carlos Monfort, Osimhen has never been a priority or genuine option for the Catalan giants.

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The Galatasaray forward has reportedly been offered to Barcelona several times, but the club do not believe the 27-year-old matches the footballing profile they are seeking.

Barcelona's decision comes despite uncertainty surrounding their preferred target, Alvarez. The Catalan club remain keen on the Atletico Madrid striker, although the Spanish side continue to insist that the Argentina international is not available.

Should Barcelona fail to land Alvarez, they are expected to explore alternative options. However, Osimhen is unlikely to be among them, with younger and more affordable forwards considered a better fit for the club's sporting and financial strategy.

That decision could provide a major boost to Arsenal and Tottenham, both of whom have been linked with the Nigeria international.

Arsenal and Tottenham monitor Osimhen

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Arsenal have reportedly discussed the possibility of signing Osimhen with Galatasaray as part of wider discussions between the clubs. According to The Telegraph, the subject was raised during talks over Galatasaray's interest in Arsenal forwards Gabriel Martinelli and Ethan Nwaneri.

The Turkish champions have reportedly offered £38.4 million for Martinelli while also showing interest in Nwaneri, although it remains unclear whether they want to sign the teenager permanently or on loan.

Arsenal have long admired Osimhen but have reportedly placed Alvarez ahead of him on their striker shortlist. However, Atletico's reported demand of more than £100 million for Alvarez could force the Gunners to reassess their options.

Tottenham are also monitoring the Nigerian striker as they look to strengthen their attack. With Barcelona now seemingly out of the race, the competition for Osimhen could therefore become increasingly focused on the Premier League.

For Galatasaray, the situation leaves them with a potentially significant decision over the future of their star striker, while Osimhen's next destination remains one of the summer's major transfer talking points.

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