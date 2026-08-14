'Learn the rules of the game' – Ex-Chelsea Doctor Eva Carneiro slams Terry, Mourinho over 11-year Hazard scandal

Jose Mourinho and former Chelsea captain John Terry have come under fire from former club team Doctor Eva Carneiro

Former Chelsea doctor Eva Carneiro has hit back at José Mourinho and John Terry after the pair defended the Portuguese manager's handling of their infamous 2015 touchline dispute.

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Eleven years after the incident, Carneiro insists she was simply following her responsibilities as a medical professional when she entered the pitch to treat Eden Hazard.

Carneiro fires back at Mourinho and Terry

The controversy resurfaced after Mourinho addressed the incident in his new Netflix documentary, MOURINHO, and refused to apologise for his treatment of Carneiro.

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Mourinho recalled becoming furious when Carneiro and physiotherapist Jon Fearn entered the pitch to attend to Hazard during Chelsea's match against Swansea City.

The Portuguese coach claimed he knew Hazard was not seriously injured and argued that the medical intervention left Chelsea with nine players after goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois had already been sent off.

We are bound by a medico-legal code of conduct.



Genuinely it would be healthy for John Terry to learn the rules of the game. It’s been long enough mate #rulesofthegame #PremierLeague #EnglishFootball #MedicalGovernance #specialones https://t.co/xhaS0l6B4g — Dr Eva Carneiro (@evacarneiro) August 13, 2026

So IT IS really simple. Referee Michael Oliver called us on TWICE, player Eden Hazard requested medical assistance we then made eye contact from side line and he confirmed he needed medical assistance, TWICE. At that point my hands are bound as a medical professional. https://t.co/m6FOx9pTCD pic.twitter.com/4N22KHIbGv — Dr Eva Carneiro (@evacarneiro) August 13, 2026

Carneiro responded on X, writing: "11 years on and here we are reliving the worst. Hope they made some money."

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She also criticised Terry after the former Chelsea captain backed Mourinho's version of events in the documentary. "We are bound by a medico-legal code of conduct. Genuinely it would be healthy for John Terry to learn the rules of the game. It's been long enough mate," Carneiro wrote.

She later explained why she believed she had no choice but to enter the pitch. "Referee Michael Oliver called us on TWICE, player Eden Hazard requested medical assistance," she said. "At that point my hands are bound as a medical professional."

Mourinho and Carneiro never reconciled

The original confrontation became one of the most controversial episodes of Mourinho's second spell at Chelsea.

After Carneiro and Fearn treated Hazard, Mourinho reportedly accused the doctor of being "impulsive and naive" and subsequently removed her from first-team duties. Carneiro left Chelsea the following month and later took the club and Mourinho to a tribunal, alleging discrimination and constructive dismissal.

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Chelsea eventually reached a settlement with Carneiro and issued an unreserved apology, although the terms remained confidential. Mourinho never apologised, either during the dispute or at the tribunal, and has now defended his actions again in the documentary.

He argued that he treated Carneiro in the same way he would have treated a male doctor, insisting that his strong language came during an intense footballing moment. Hazard, meanwhile, described the incident as "nothing special", although he acknowledged that "with Jose everything is bigger".