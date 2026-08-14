Details of Ronaldo and Georgina’s pre-nup leaked after wedding in lavish ₦55 billion villa.

Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo recently got married to his long-time sweetheart, Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez got married in an intimate ceremony at their lavish £30 million (around ₦55 billion) mansion near Lisbon, with details of a prenuptial agreement now emerging.

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The couple, who tied the knot after almost a decade together, chose to keep their pre-marriage assets separate.

Ronaldo and Georgina sign pre-nup before wedding

Ronaldo and Rodríguez signed their prenuptial agreement on August 10, one day before their wedding, at a public notary's office in Lisbon. The agreement established how their property would be treated following their marriage, with both agreeing to maintain their pre-marriage assets separately.

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Only four witnesses attended the ceremony alongside the couple's children. Rodríguez's sister Ivana, Ronaldo's long-time friend Miguel Paixão and Spanish couple José Rodríguez Sangil and Mónica Gonçalez Martínez were named as the witnesses.

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo are engaged | Instagram(@georginagio)

Ronaldo's mother, Dolores Aveiro, and his siblings Hugo, Elma and Katia were notably absent from the intimate occasion.

The ceremony was officiated by registrar Maria Manuel Ferreira de Campos Folhadela de Oliveira, who travelled from Porto for the occasion. The wedding came exactly one year after Ronaldo and Rodríguez announced their engagement on social media.

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Couple marry at £30m Lisbon mansion

The wedding venue was Ronaldo's spectacular mansion in the upmarket Quinta da Marinha area. The property, reportedly worth £30 million, was built by the Portuguese superstar and features luxury facilities, including an infinity pool, underground parking and a private cinema.

Details of the ceremony emerged after Portuguese newspaper Jornal de Notícias published a copy of the couple's marriage certificate. The document confirmed the identities of both Ronaldo and Rodríguez and showed that they will retain their respective surnames following the marriage.

The couple had previously been surrounded by speculation after reports claimed they would marry at Funchal Cathedral in Madeira, Ronaldo's birthplace. Those reports proved incorrect.

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Instead, Ronaldo and Rodríguez opted for a much quieter celebration surrounded by their children. The couple have since returned to Saudi Arabia, where Ronaldo is preparing for another season with Al Nassr.