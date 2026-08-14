I don’t want you — Chaos hits 3SC as Nigerian coach rejects vacant Shooting Stars job
Just as 33-year-old heavyweights Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) finalised the ruthless sacking of their technical bench, their number-one managerial target, Yemi Daniel, has publicly rejected the club with a blunt, value-driven ultimatum.
The Ibadan-based giants shockingly parted ways with head coach Nurudeen Aweroro, Team Manager Tammy Tamuno, and Assistant Coach Shakiru Lawal following a humiliating 3-0 friendly defeat to Ikorodu City.
With a crucial CAF Confederation Cup clash against Tunisian powerhouse CS Sfaxien looming, the board desperately reached out to Daniel; only to be met with a firm, public rejection.
Here are the major reasons why this managerial refusal has completely stunned the NPFL landscape.
The Shocking "Respect and Credibility" Ultimatum
Daniel wasted absolutely no time addressing the intense speculation linking him to the vacant hot seat in Ibadan, per a post from NPFL expert Mike the Pundit.
Releasing an official statement to the media, the highly-rated tactician made it clear that money and status do not dictate his career moves.
Addressing the massive influx of fan messages, Daniel insisted that he is a coach with immense credibility and values, stating firmly that respect is something he holds in the highest esteem.
DON'T MISS THIS — ‘Back’ — Mr Ronaldo breaks silence with chilling one-word message after returning to Al Nassr
🚨BREAKING: Yemi Daniel has released as statement on links to Shooting Stars head coach role ⬇️— MikeThePundit (@Mike_ThePundit) August 13, 2026
“Mike, thank you and everyone for your goodwill. I quite appreciate it and it shows the trust a lot of you guys have in me and also shows I am on the right direction.
I am a coach… pic.twitter.com/D4cfowKhLa
Refusing to Abandon the Rivers United Project
While many coaches would jump at the chance to lead 3SC back into continental football, Daniel prefers loyalty over quick fixes.
He explicitly confirmed that his heart remains entirely in Port Harcourt, explaining that his primary focus is to fully honour his existing contract until the end of the season.
The coach made his stance clear by adding that he genuinely dislikes abandoning an ongoing project and running away halfway through his contractual obligations.
From Hero to Zero in 280 Days
The vacancy at Shooting Stars highlights just how toxic and volatile the Nigerian top flight can be.
Sacked manager Nurudeen Aweroro had recently achieved legendary status by guiding the Oluyole Warriors to a remarkable third-place finish in the NPFL, ending a painful three-decade continental drought.
Yet, a singular, embarrassing pre-season loss to his former side, Ikorodu City, was enough for the board to completely panic and terminate his tenure, mirroring the cut-throat managerial volatility seen across elite European clubs like Real Madrid this summer.
DON'T MISS THIS — ‘The unbeaten fraud!’ — Furious Real Madrid fans turn on Jose Mourinho despite lifting first trophy
The Unbelievable Trust of "ElFINITO"
Daniel went out of his way to praise his current employers at Rivers United, revealing that their incredible professional environment made it impossible for him to walk out the door.
He noted that the club's hierarchy and his boss, ‘ElFINITO’, have been remarkably good and kind to him, emphasising that the sheer amount of trust they have placed in his tactical vision is something he could never betray for a sudden move to Ibadan.
Leaving the Door Open for a "Massive Union"
Despite delivering a firm rejection for the current season, Daniel concluded his remarks by massaging the egos of the heartbroken 3SC faithful.
He admitted that the historic club is an institution he will always feel deeply honoured to be linked with, teasing that if the opportunity arises again in the future, he would be glad to consider it because he genuinely believes the eventual union between them will be absolutely massive.