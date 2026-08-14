I don’t want you — Chaos hits 3SC as Nigerian coach rejects vacant Shooting Stars job

Following the sudden, dramatic sacking of Nurudeen Aweroro, highly-rated tactician Yemi Daniel has released an explosive statement confirming why he turned down Shooting Stars.

Just as 33-year-old heavyweights Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) finalised the ruthless sacking of their technical bench, their number-one managerial target, Yemi Daniel, has publicly rejected the club with a blunt, value-driven ultimatum.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Ibadan-based giants shockingly parted ways with head coach Nurudeen Aweroro, Team Manager Tammy Tamuno, and Assistant Coach Shakiru Lawal following a humiliating 3-0 friendly defeat to Ikorodu City.

With a crucial CAF Confederation Cup clash against Tunisian powerhouse CS Sfaxien looming, the board desperately reached out to Daniel; only to be met with a firm, public rejection.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here are the major reasons why this managerial refusal has completely stunned the NPFL landscape.

Former Ikorodu boss Nurudeen Aweroro unveiled as new Shooting Stars boss earlier this season.

The Shocking "Respect and Credibility" Ultimatum

Daniel wasted absolutely no time addressing the intense speculation linking him to the vacant hot seat in Ibadan, per a post from NPFL expert Mike the Pundit.

Releasing an official statement to the media, the highly-rated tactician made it clear that money and status do not dictate his career moves.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yemi Daniel

Addressing the massive influx of fan messages, Daniel insisted that he is a coach with immense credibility and values, stating firmly that respect is something he holds in the highest esteem.

🚨BREAKING: Yemi Daniel has released as statement on links to Shooting Stars head coach role ⬇️



“Mike, thank you and everyone for your goodwill. I quite appreciate it and it shows the trust a lot of you guys have in me and also shows I am on the right direction.



I am a coach… pic.twitter.com/D4cfowKhLa — MikeThePundit (@Mike_ThePundit) August 13, 2026

Refusing to Abandon the Rivers United Project

Advertisement

Advertisement

While many coaches would jump at the chance to lead 3SC back into continental football, Daniel prefers loyalty over quick fixes.

He explicitly confirmed that his heart remains entirely in Port Harcourt, explaining that his primary focus is to fully honour his existing contract until the end of the season.

Yema and Finidi George at Rivers United.

The coach made his stance clear by adding that he genuinely dislikes abandoning an ongoing project and running away halfway through his contractual obligations.

From Hero to Zero in 280 Days

Advertisement

Advertisement

The vacancy at Shooting Stars highlights just how toxic and volatile the Nigerian top flight can be.

Sacked manager Nurudeen Aweroro had recently achieved legendary status by guiding the Oluyole Warriors to a remarkable third-place finish in the NPFL, ending a painful three-decade continental drought.

The Oluyole Warriors descend into absolute chaos as history-making coach Nurudeen Aweroro is ruthlessly axed after just 280 days.

Yet, a singular, embarrassing pre-season loss to his former side, Ikorodu City, was enough for the board to completely panic and terminate his tenure, mirroring the cut-throat managerial volatility seen across elite European clubs like Real Madrid this summer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Unbelievable Trust of "ElFINITO"

Daniel went out of his way to praise his current employers at Rivers United, revealing that their incredible professional environment made it impossible for him to walk out the door.

Former Super Eagles boss Finidi George

He noted that the club's hierarchy and his boss, ‘ElFINITO’, have been remarkably good and kind to him, emphasising that the sheer amount of trust they have placed in his tactical vision is something he could never betray for a sudden move to Ibadan.

Leaving the Door Open for a "Massive Union"

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite delivering a firm rejection for the current season, Daniel concluded his remarks by massaging the egos of the heartbroken 3SC faithful.

Yema played a crucial role in Enyimba's ninth NPFL title.