The Oluyole Warriors descend into absolute chaos as history-making coach Nurudeen Aweroro is ruthlessly axed after just 280 days.

The Oluyole Warriors descend into absolute chaos as history-making coach Nurudeen Aweroro is ruthlessly axed after just 280 days.

You're Fired: 3SC mask sacking history-making coach as 'mutual agreement' after 3-0 spanking by his ex

Shooting Stars have sacked head coach Nurudeen Aweroro after a shocking 3-0 friendly defeat against his former club Ikorodu City. Despite guiding the Oluyole Warriors to an iconic third-place finish and securing a CAF Confederation Cup ticket over his 280-day tenure, the tactical board has ruthlessly terminated his contract with immediate effect.

The Immediate Axe: Shooting Stars SC permanently terminate the contracts of Head Coach Nurudeen Aweroro, Team Manager Tammy Tamuno, and Assistant Coach Shakiru Lawal with immediate effect.

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The Former Club Nightmare: The brutal boardroom execution follows an embarrassing 3-0 friendly thrashing by Ikorodu City, the exact club Aweroro left to take the Ibadan job.

The Continental Crisis: The dramatic sackings happen just as the club prepares for a decisive CAF Confederation Cup battle against Tunisian heavyweights CS Sfaxien.

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The ruthless nature of Nigerian football has claimed its most high-profile casualty yet, and the fallout has completely shocked the domestic sports community.

Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) have officially terminated the contract of head coach Nurudeen Aweroro, Team Manager Tammy Tamuno, and Assistant Coach Shakiru Lawal with immediate effect.

Former Ikorodu boss Nurudeen Aweroro unveiled as new Shooting Stars boss earlier this season.

The Ibadan-based heavyweights confirmed the dramatic structural purge via an official statement on their website, masking the brutal axing as a "mutual agreement" following emergency discussions between the board and the technical crew.

The catastrophic decision follows an unyielding board meeting triggered right after the Oluyole Warriors suffered a humiliating, scandalous 3-0 friendly thrashing at the hands of Aweroro's former employers, Ikorodu City.

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DON'T MISS THIS ROONEY HEIST REPLICATED: Before dissecting Aweroro's final 3SC statistics, see how Enugu Rangers signed a top midfielder from Ikorodu City following aggressive fan pressure.

From Hero to Ex-Coach in One Afternoon

Aweroro originally joined Shooting Stars in a high-profile switch from Ikorodu City, instantly working miracles to guide the club to a spectacular third-place finish in the 2025/26 NPFL campaign.

His historic exploit successfully snapped a painful, nearly three-decade-long continental drought, securing 3SC a coveted ticket to the CAF Confederation Cup.

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Nurudeen Aweroro during his time at Ikorodu City.

However, football destiny dealt a cruel hand. On the exact same day 3SC were drawn against Tunisian giants CS Sfaxien in the CAF Confederation Cup, they stepped out for a pre-arranged warm-up fixture against Ikorodu City.

Instead of dominating, Aweroro watched his current side get completely torn to shreds in a 3-0 spanking by his former club, forcing the hierarchy to hit the panic button ahead of the new season.

CAF CONFEDERATION CUP 🏆🌍



Our continental journey begins.



We face CS Sfaxien of Tunisia in the CAF Confederation Cup Preliminary Round.#3SC | #UpShooting | #TotalEnergiesCAFCC pic.twitter.com/Lci9taBVB4 — Shooting Stars SC (@ShootingSc) August 7, 2026

DON'T MISS THIS N10.2 BILLION BOMBSHELL: Before tracking 3SC's hunt for a new manager, see how local football just exploded after NPFL boss Gbenga Elegbeleye secured a historic commercial package.

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The Nurudeen Aweroro Era in Cold Numbers

While the interim assistant coaches have been ordered to take control of the technical department until a substantive manager is unveiled, the baseline data proves that Aweroro has set a towering standard in Ibadan.

The analytical breakdown of his exact 280-day era highlights a highly competitive baseline that the next coach will aggressively struggle to match:

Aweroro fired!

280 days of NURUDEEN AWERORO era at Shooting Stars (3SC)



📊 Here’s his story in numbers:



🗓️ 280 calendar days

⚽ 38 matches

🟢 18 wins

🟡 6 draws

🔴 14 defeats

🎯 60 points

📈 1.58 points/game#NPFL27 pic.twitter.com/O2jJCnB6bF — NPFL (@NigeriaPFL) August 9, 2026

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