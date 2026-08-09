Supercomputer backs Arsenal to join Chelsea, Man City, Man Utd in exclusive club

Who will win the Premier League title in the 2026/27 season?

Polymarket has projected how the 2026/27 Premier League season is likely to unfold, with defending champions Arsenal backed as favourites to retain their crown.

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Mikel Arteta’s side ended a 22-year wait for the Premier League title last season, finishing seven points clear of Manchester City after a gripping title race.

Arsenal won the 2025/26 Premier League title | IMAGO

Polymarket now gives the Gunners a 37% chance of successfully defending their trophy, despite missing out on the signing of Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior.

Only Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have previously won back-to-back titles in the Premier League era, with City winning four in a row.

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🚨🏆 Preseason Premier League champion odds on Polymarket:



37% - Arsenal

30% - Manchester City

12% - Liverpool

12% - Manchester United pic.twitter.com/9ln1cIk9h7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2026

Should Arsenal succeed, they would join that exclusive group, and cement themselves as the dominant force in England.

City, now led by Enzo Maresca after Pep Guardiola's departure, have been handed a 30% probability of reclaiming the title for the first time in three years.

Liverpool and Manchester United sit on 12% each, reflecting the Red Devils' rise since Michael Carrick took over from Ruben Amorim.

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