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Premier League: Arsenal get easy opening fixture as Alonso’s Chelsea get London derby in first game

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:05 - 19 June 2026
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Arsenal get easy opening fixture
Newly promoted Coventry City have been handed a baptism of fire for their return to the Premier League, with an opening-day trip to reigning champions Arsenal.
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Marking their first appearance in the top flight in 25 years, the Sky Blues will start the 2026-27 campaign on Friday at the Emirates.

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They are set to meet the Gunners team led by Mikel Arteta, who clinched their first league championship since 2004 during the previous season.

Following the official fixture release, the Gunners will be focused on defending their Premier League crown and retaining the trophy.

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Premier League fixture

The new campaign will commence on Friday, 21 August, just 34 days after the World Cup final in the United States. 

The season is scheduled to conclude on Sunday, 30 May 2027, with the Champions League final taking place six days later. 

Premier League trophy @LaurensJulien X
Premier League trophy @LaurensJulien X

The opening weekend will see Arsenal face the newly promoted club, Coventry, on Friday, the 21st of August, according to the Premier League's official X account.

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Hull City, who earned their spot via the play-offs, will host Manchester United on Saturday, 22 August. On the same day, fellow newcomers Ipswich Town will welcome Sunderland to Portman Road.

Arsenal wins the Premier League title || Imago
Arsenal wins the Premier League title || Imago

Several clubs will begin the campaign under new management. Manchester City start life after Pep Guardiola with a home fixture against Bournemouth on Sunday, 23 August. The Cherries also have a new face in the dugout, with Marco Rose taking charge.

Liverpool's new era under Andoni Iraola, who joined from Bournemouth to replace Arne Slot, begins with a tough away match at Newcastle. 

Meanwhile, Xabi Alonso's tenure as Chelsea manager kicks off with a West London derby against Fulham on Monday, 24 August.

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Premier League Opening Weekend Fixtures
Friday, 21 August
Arsenal v Coventry (20:00)

Saturday, 22 August
Hull City v Manchester United (12:30), Everton v Crystal Palace (15:00), Ipswich v Sunderland (15:00), Nottingham Forest v Leeds (15:00), Brentford v Tottenham (17:30).

Sunday, 23 August
Brighton v Aston Villa (14:00), Manchester City v Bournemouth (14:00), Liverpool v Newcastle (16:30)

Monday, 24 August
Fulham v Chelsea (20:00)

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