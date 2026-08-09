Real Madrid breaks silence after death of Lionel Messi’s father

Real Madrid expressed condolences to the Messi family after the death of his father.

Spanish football giants Real Madrid joined the football world in mourning the death of Jorge Messi, father of Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, who reportedly passed away in Rosario, Argentina, at the age of 68.

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Jorge Messi reportedly died at around 10 p.m. local time on Friday while receiving treatment in hospital for a chronic illness.

His death was reportedly confirmed by Newell's Old Boys, the club where Lionel Messi began his football journey as a youngster.

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Real Madrid was among the first major clubs to publicly express its condolences to the Messi family, despite the historic rivalry between the Spanish giants and Barcelona, where Messi established himself as one of football's greatest players.

Real Madrid pays tribute

In a statement, Real Madrid said: "Real Madrid C.F., its president and its Board of Directors deeply regret the passing of Jorge Messi, father of Leo Messi."

The club added: "Our club wishes to express its condolences to Leo, his family, and all his loved ones. May he rest in peace."

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Jorge Messi's role in Lionel's career

Jorge Messi played a central role in shaping his son's extraordinary football career.

He supported Lionel from his early days in Argentina and was instrumental in the family's move to Barcelona, where the young Messi joined Barcelona's academy, La Masia.

As his son's career developed, Jorge also became his agent and remained closely involved in major professional decisions throughout Lionel's career.

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