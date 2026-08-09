Advertisement

‘This is outright falsehood’ - NFF denies calling for Infantino's resignation amid FIFA controversy

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:21 - 09 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
NFF denies calling for Infantino's resignation
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has officially denied reports that it joined calls for FIFA President Gianni Infantino to resign from his post.
Advertisement

Infantino has faced significant criticism recently over a controversial plan to sell minority stakes in major FIFA tournaments, including the World Cup, to private investors. 

Advertisement

The proposal involved creating a new entity, FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), which would have given these investors a say in the management of the competitions.

However, the initiative was met with strong opposition globally. UEFA, the European football governing body, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and CONCACAF publicly condemned the idea and threatened to boycott FIFA events if it proceeded. 

NFF refutes resignation claims

Advertisement

Following the widespread backlash, FIFA ultimately abandoned the plan, but calls for Infantino to step down have persisted.

Recent reports, particularly on social media, suggested that the NFF had sided with critics demanding Infantino's departure, a stance that would have contradicted CAF's official position.

2026 FIFA World Cup: Infantino FIFA President || Imago
2026 FIFA World Cup: Infantino FIFA President || Imago

In response, the NFF issued a clear statement on its official X account, dismissing the claims as entirely false.

"Contrary to reports, especially on social media, @thenff has never asked and is not asking for @FIFAcom President, Mr Gianni Infantino, to step down as FIFA PRESIDENT. This is outright falsehood. Kindly disregard."Focus Shifts to 2027 FIFA Election

Advertisement

Despite the recent turmoil, Infantino remains FIFA's president and has announced his intention to run for re-election in 2027. 

The Swiss administrator has been at the centre of several controversies, including issues related to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The next FIFA presidential election is scheduled for March 2027. At that time, member associations will vote on whether to grant Infantino another four-year term or elect a new leader for world football's governing body.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
How Super Falcons can still qualify for World Cup despite Cameroon defeat
Football
09.08.2026
How Super Falcons can still qualify for World Cup despite Cameroon defeat
Chelsea star sends warning to rivals in Premier League title race
Football
09.08.2026
Chelsea star sends warning to rivals in Premier League title race
Danger for Super Eagles star as Salah's club land another top striker
Football
09.08.2026
Danger for Super Eagles star as Salah's club land another top striker
Simeone sends message to Arsenal, Barcelona over Julian Alvarez
Football
09.08.2026
Simeone sends message to Arsenal, Barcelona over Julian Alvarez
Trevor Chalobah
Premier League
09.08.2026
Como sign Chelsea defender on 5-year contract
Marcus Rashford returns to Manchester United as Carrick plans fresh start
Premier League
09.08.2026
Marcus Rashford returns to Manchester United as Carrick plans fresh start