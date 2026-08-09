‘This is outright falsehood’ - NFF denies calling for Infantino's resignation amid FIFA controversy

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has officially denied reports that it joined calls for FIFA President Gianni Infantino to resign from his post.

Infantino has faced significant criticism recently over a controversial plan to sell minority stakes in major FIFA tournaments, including the World Cup, to private investors.

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The proposal involved creating a new entity, FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), which would have given these investors a say in the management of the competitions.

However, the initiative was met with strong opposition globally. UEFA, the European football governing body, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and CONCACAF publicly condemned the idea and threatened to boycott FIFA events if it proceeded.

NFF refutes resignation claims

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Following the widespread backlash, FIFA ultimately abandoned the plan, but calls for Infantino to step down have persisted.

Recent reports, particularly on social media, suggested that the NFF had sided with critics demanding Infantino's departure, a stance that would have contradicted CAF's official position.

2026 FIFA World Cup: Infantino FIFA President || Imago

In response, the NFF issued a clear statement on its official X account, dismissing the claims as entirely false.

"Contrary to reports, especially on social media, @thenff has never asked and is not asking for @FIFAcom President, Mr Gianni Infantino, to step down as FIFA PRESIDENT. This is outright falsehood. Kindly disregard."Focus Shifts to 2027 FIFA Election

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Despite the recent turmoil, Infantino remains FIFA's president and has announced his intention to run for re-election in 2027.

The Swiss administrator has been at the centre of several controversies, including issues related to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.