'He's too good for that' - Carragher voices disappointment with Salah move to Turkey

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has voiced his disappointment over Mohamed Salah's move to Trabzonspor, arguing the forward is "too good" for the Turkish Super Lig and should have targeted a top European club.

Salah has completed a two-year deal with the Turkish side after his contract with Liverpool, worth a reported £400,000 per week, expired at the end of last season.

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The Egyptian star received a rapturous welcome from thousands of fans upon his arrival in Turkey on Wednesday.

Trabzonspor, who finished third in their domestic league last season, will compete in the Europa League.

Carragher not happy

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The club, which last won the league title in 2022, has secured Salah's signature on a free transfer, making it one of the most significant signings in their history.

Despite widespread speculation linking the 34-year-old to a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia, Salah opted for Turkey.

Liverpool legend and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher | Imago

However, Carragher believes the forward should have followed a path similar to Cristiano Ronaldo by joining a club in a more competitive league like Italy's Serie A to prolong his top-level career.

"I never believed he was going to go to Saudi, because number one, he's too good for that. I think he can be playing in Serie A. Turkey for me feels a level too low," Carragher stated on the Football Ramble podcast.

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The former Liverpool defender expressed his surprise that Salah didn't end up at a more prestigious club, suggesting high wage demands may have been a factor.

"I was convinced he'd end up at an AC Milan or Juventus or somewhere like that, maybe his wages were a problem," he said.

"But he's like Ronaldo, he's so driven, his numbers mean so much to him. I thought he'd want to play at a real prestigious club."

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Mohamed Salah in a Trabzonspor kit. || X

"Obviously his wage demands have put a few people off but I thought he might almost curb those demands a little bit to almost get a better club," Carragher added.

"To go to an AC Milan or Juventus or whoever it may be, play at the San Siro, still playing in big games... I just think he's better than that."