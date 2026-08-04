The Turkish Super Lig continues to react to Victor Osimhen's presence as a title rival landed Mohamed Salah.

Mohamed Salah has reportedly reached a comprehensive agreement to join Turkish outfit Trabzonspor following his decision to depart Liverpool ahead of his contract expiration.

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​The prolific Egyptian winger's future had been shrouded in uncertainty since he announced his intention to cut his Anfield stint short to pursue a new challenge.

​Mohamed Salah: Securing a two-year contract

​According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Trabzonspor have officially won the race for the attacker's signature and presented him with a lucrative two-year contract.

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​The proposed financial package guarantees the forward €17 million per season, successfully enticing him away from rival suitors in the Süper Lig, according to reports.

​Beşiktaş were previously considered the overwhelming frontrunners to secure his services before abruptly abandoning negotiations over “illegal requests” made during negotiations.

​The Istanbul-based club ultimately pulled out of the blockbuster deal after determining that the financial demands would severely undermine their internal wage structure.

Combining with Paul Onuachu

​Upon his arrival in Turkey, Salah will join an ambitious squad that competed closely for the domestic championship for the majority of last season.

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​Their impressive 2025/26 campaign was primarily spearheaded by Nigeria international Paul Onuachu, who dominated opposition defenders to record 23 goals (most) and two assists in the Süper Lig.

A lethal attacking partnership between the two African stars is in the offing, provided the towering striker remains at the club.

​Onuachu's immediate future remains uncertain amid keen transfer interest from domestic heavyweights Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray.

The reaction to Osimhen

Trabzonspor’s successful pursuit for Salah, Besiktas’ failed move, and Fenerbahçe's signing of Mason Greenwood and links to Rafael Leao all appear to be a reaction to Victor Osimhen's presence in Galatasaray, after the Super Eagles ace raised the profile of the division and level required to win the Super Lig.

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Cim-Bom are currently in a hegemony, having won four consecutive league titles, the last two of which were spearheaded by Victor Osimhen in a historic faction.

The writing on the wall is clear: other top clubs have to adapt by signing superstars of their own or suffer the fate of watching Cim-Bom reign supreme.

Salah set for new challenge

​Salah departs English football, having cemented his status as one of the greatest attacking players in Premier League history.

​During his legendary nine-year spell with Liverpool between 2017 and 2026, the Egyptian crucially secured the 2019/20 and 2024/25 Premier League titles.

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