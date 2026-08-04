Man City want to sign Chelsea star for Maresca but on one condition
Manchester City have reportedly initiated formal contact with Chelsea to explore a summer transfer for winger Pedro Neto as the club plans for an attacking reshuffle.
The Premier League champions are preparing for the potential departure of Brazilian forward Savinho, who has emerged as a primary target for Tottenham Hotspur in the ongoing transfer window, and Neto has been identified as an ideal replacement.
Pedro Neto: Enzo Maresca's attacking priority
Newly appointed Manchester City head coach Enzo Maresca is understood to be the driving force behind the pursuit of the Portuguese international.
Maresca previously collaborated with the 26-year-old attacker during his 18-month managerial tenure at Stamford Bridge and remains a big admirer of his versatility.
Chelsea executives have slapped a £70 million asking price on their prized asset, representing a substantial profit on the £51 million fee they paid to secure his services in 2024.
Neto significantly outperformed Savinho during the 2025/26 Premier League campaign, starting 30 league matches compared to the Brazilian's seven while creating 1.8 chances per 90 minutes.
Manchester City life after Pep Guardiola
The potential acquisition of the Chelsea winger would further signal the dawn of a completely new era at the Etihad Stadium following Pep Guardiola's departure.
The club hierarchy has already demonstrated backing for Maresca, most notably shattering their transfer record to sign English midfielder Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest for £116 million.
City executives also completed a deal for Jeremy Monga as they look to refresh a squad that recently lost long-serving stars like Bernardo Silva and John Stones.
If an agreement is reached, Neto will depart West London having enjoyed a trophy-laden stint at Stamford Bridge.
Since joining Chelsea in the summer of 2024, the Portuguese winger notably helped the Blues secure both the UEFA Europa Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup titles.