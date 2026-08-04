Man City want to sign Chelsea star for Maresca but on one condition

Manchester City have reportedly initiated talks with Chelsea for a player Enzo Maresca desires.

Manchester City have reportedly initiated formal contact with Chelsea to explore a summer transfer for winger Pedro Neto as the club plans for an attacking reshuffle.

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​The Premier League champions are preparing for the potential departure of Brazilian forward Savinho, who has emerged as a primary target for Tottenham Hotspur in the ongoing transfer window, and Neto has been identified as an ideal replacement.

​Pedro Neto: Enzo Maresca's attacking priority

​Newly appointed Manchester City head coach Enzo Maresca is understood to be the driving force behind the pursuit of the Portuguese international.

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​Maresca previously collaborated with the 26-year-old attacker during his 18-month managerial tenure at Stamford Bridge and remains a big admirer of his versatility.

​Chelsea executives have slapped a £70 million asking price on their prized asset, representing a substantial profit on the £51 million fee they paid to secure his services in 2024.

​Neto significantly outperformed Savinho during the 2025/26 Premier League campaign, starting 30 league matches compared to the Brazilian's seven while creating 1.8 chances per 90 minutes.

​Manchester City life after Pep Guardiola

​The potential acquisition of the Chelsea winger would further signal the dawn of a completely new era at the Etihad Stadium following Pep Guardiola's departure.

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​The club hierarchy has already demonstrated backing for Maresca, most notably shattering their transfer record to sign English midfielder Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest for £116 million.

​City executives also completed a deal for Jeremy Monga as they look to refresh a squad that recently lost long-serving stars like Bernardo Silva and John Stones.

​If an agreement is reached, Neto will depart West London having enjoyed a trophy-laden stint at Stamford Bridge.