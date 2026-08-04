Advertisement

Man City want to sign Chelsea star for Maresca but on one condition

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 20:30 - 04 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Manchester City have reportedly initiated talks with Chelsea for a player Enzo Maresca desires.
Advertisement

Manchester City have reportedly initiated formal contact with Chelsea to explore a summer transfer for winger Pedro Neto as the club plans for an attacking reshuffle.

Advertisement

​The Premier League champions are preparing for the potential departure of Brazilian forward Savinho, who has emerged as a primary target for Tottenham Hotspur in the ongoing transfer window, and Neto has been identified as an ideal replacement.

​Pedro Neto: Enzo Maresca's attacking priority

​Newly appointed Manchester City head coach Enzo Maresca is understood to be the driving force behind the pursuit of the Portuguese international.

Advertisement

​Maresca previously collaborated with the 26-year-old attacker during his 18-month managerial tenure at Stamford Bridge and remains a big admirer of his versatility.

​Chelsea executives have slapped a £70 million asking price on their prized asset, representing a substantial profit on the £51 million fee they paid to secure his services in 2024.

​Neto significantly outperformed Savinho during the 2025/26 Premier League campaign, starting 30 league matches compared to the Brazilian's seven while creating 1.8 chances per 90 minutes.

​Manchester City life after Pep Guardiola

​The potential acquisition of the Chelsea winger would further signal the dawn of a completely new era at the Etihad Stadium following Pep Guardiola's departure.

Advertisement

​The club hierarchy has already demonstrated backing for Maresca, most notably shattering their transfer record to sign English midfielder Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest for £116 million.

​City executives also completed a deal for Jeremy Monga as they look to refresh a squad that recently lost long-serving stars like Bernardo Silva and John Stones.

​If an agreement is reached, Neto will depart West London having enjoyed a trophy-laden stint at Stamford Bridge.

​Since joining Chelsea in the summer of 2024, the Portuguese winger notably helped the Blues secure both the UEFA Europa Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup titles.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Liverpool rank Egyptian legend among all-time greats
Football
04.08.2026
Mohamed Salah: Osimhen forces another big signing in Turkey
Cristiano Ronaldo || Imago
Football
04.08.2026
Ronaldo visits Al Nassr camp after World Cup disappointment, meets new coach
Man City want to sign Chelsea star for Maresca but on one condition
Football
04.08.2026
Man City want to sign Chelsea star for Maresca but on one condition
'We want our fate in our hands' – Madugu sends strong message before Egypt match
Super Falcons
04.08.2026
'We want our fate in our hands' – Madugu sends strong message before Egypt match
Georgina Rodríguez breaks silence after body criticism with emotional message amid Cristiano Ronaldo wedding speculation
Lifestyle
04.08.2026
Georgina Rodríguez breaks silence after body criticism with emotional message amid Cristiano Ronaldo wedding speculation
Revealed! Top 10 highest paid Chelsea players for 2026/27 season
Football
04.08.2026
Revealed! Top 10 highest paid Chelsea players for 2026/27 season