‘I Never Said No to the €2,000’: Michael Olise’s Ex Says Football Star Never Paid a Dime for Their Daughter

Fati Zahra says the Bayern Munich star never voluntarily sent financial support for their daughter, Eleanor, despite allegedly acknowledging paternity and being given the opportunity to begin making interim payments while legal proceedings continued

The mother of Michael Olise’s daughter has disputed claims that she rejected an offer of financial support from the Bayern Munich and France star, insisting she was willing to accept interim payments while the courts determined what should ultimately be paid.

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In a video shared to her Instagram account, @fati.zahra__, on Monday, Aug. 3, Fati Zahra responded directly to reports that Olise had allegedly offered to pay €2,000 a month for their daughter, Eleanor.

Michael Olise || imago

According to Fatima Zaunbrecher, she never refused the offer.

“I never said no to those €2,000.”

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Instead, she claims she accepted the proposal as a temporary arrangement and says her lawyer urged Olise’s legal team to begin making payments immediately while the family court determined a final figure.

‘I Sent My Bank Account’

Fatima Zaunbrecher | Instagram (@fati.zahra_)

Zaunbrecher said her former lawyer contacted Olise’s representatives and made clear that she was prepared to receive the interim payments.

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According to her account, she also provided her bank details so the money could be transferred.

“My former lawyer wrote them and said, ‘Please send the €2,000. You know it’s your child. You acknowledged paternity. You said officially it’s your child and you have the DNA and everything.’”

Fatima Zaunbrecher | Instagram (@fati.zahra_)

She said the request was straightforward.

The interim payments, she explained, were never intended to replace the outcome of any legal proceedings but rather to provide immediate support for Eleanor while the courts reached a decision.

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“Just pay the €2,000 first and after that the judge or the court will really decide what you really have to pay.”

According to Zaunbrecher, however, no money ever arrived.

“He didn’t send nothing.”

She said the alleged lack of payment happened before she publicly addressed their situation, insisting she had first tried to resolve matters privately.

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“I gave him a chance.”

‘I’m Surviving for Our Child’

Credit: BILD

Zaunbrecher became visibly emotional as she described what she says life has been like raising Eleanor without financial support.

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She alleged that Olise had never voluntarily contributed toward their daughter’s upbringing and had never contacted the child.

“He never called or asked for his own daughter. He never paid voluntarily.”

She also criticised what she described as the conduct of Olise’s legal representatives during the dispute.

“They completely ignored it with his lawyers. They are very terrible persons.”

According to Zaunbrecher, the experience has left her working multiple jobs simply to provide for Eleanor.

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“It’s nothing easy that I’m going through.”

She continued:

“I’m surviving for our child. I’m having two jobs. I’m doing the most and raising our child alone.”

The 34-year-old then contrasted what she describes as her daily reality with Olise’s lifestyle, repeating allegations she made in earlier videos that the footballer spends heavily on luxury trips with other women while, in her account, failing to support his daughter financially.

“Her father is partying and inviting women and is not paying any dime for his own daughter.”

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The Backstory

France international Michael Olise | IMAGO

According to an earlier report by German newspaper Bild, Zahra says she met Olise through Instagram in 2022 while he was playing for Crystal Palace, and the pair were together for around two years before separating.

She has said she discovered she was pregnant shortly after the relationship ended. Bild previously reported that Olise acknowledged paternity following a DNA test, while also reporting that there has been an ongoing dispute over child support between the two sides.

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Zahra’s latest videos represent her most detailed public comments yet, as she continues to dispute aspects of that earlier reporting while sharing her own account of what she says happened behind the scenes.