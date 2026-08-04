Michael Olise’s Ex DENIES Claims She Used Their Daughter to Target 2 of His Teammates

Fati Zahra has pushed back against online claims involving her daughter, Eleanor, insisting that Michael Olise is the child’s father and denying that she has ever pursued other footballers over alleged paternity claims.

Fatima Zaunbrecher is pushing back against what she describes as a “bold” and deeply unfair narrative circulating online about her child with Bayern Munich star Michael Olise.

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In a series of videos shared on Instagram on Monday, Aug. 3, Zaunbrecher addressed claims that she had previously made similar allegations involving other high-profile footballers, specifically naming Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga and Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry.

Fatima Zaunbrecher | Instagram (@fati.zahra_)

Zaunbrecher strongly denied knowing either player.

“I don’t know these men. I’ve never met them in my life. I’ve never talked to them,” she said.

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Her comments came as she attempted to shut down what she described as rumours that she had repeated the same situation with other footballers after the birth of her daughter, Eleanor, whom she identifies as the child of her former partner, Michael Olise.

‘Why Should I Do This?’

Credit: BILD

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Zaunbrecher said she had undergone a DNA test with her former partner in 2024 and received the results around Christmas that year.

She pushed back against claims circulating online that she had subsequently made similar allegations involving Camavinga and Gnabry in early 2025.

“Why should I do this when I have the DNA test and when I know the father of my child is Michael Olise?” she said, adding that she had been in a relationship with Olise for approximately two years.

According to Zahra, she has known Olise since his time in London, when he was still playing for Crystal Palace, and she said that history was another reason she found the online claims difficult to understand.

Michael Olise and Serge Gnabry are teammates at Bayern Munich | IMAGO

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The Bayern Munich connection is particularly notable because Gnabry currently plays alongside Olise at the German club. Camavinga, meanwhile, is a fellow France international who plays for Real Madrid.

Michael Olise and Eduardo Camavinga are teammates for the France national team | IMAGO

Zaunbrecher insisted, however, that she has never had a relationship or personal dealings with either man.

“I don’t know those two men,” she repeated. “Never dealt with them. Nothing.”

She also rejected the broader suggestion that she had been romantically involved with other footballers after her relationship with Olise ended, saying she had instead been focused on raising her daughter and rebuilding her life.

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“After the breakup, I was never with no one because I was pretty much in survival mode and surviving for my daughter, moving and all that,” she said.

‘It’s Not Fair to Eleanor’

Zahra’s latest comments form part of a wider series of videos in which she has spoken publicly about her relationship with Olise and her experiences as a mother.

Fatima Zaunbrecher | Instagram (@fati.zahra_)

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She expressed frustration over what she described as speculation and misinformation surrounding her daughter, saying that online rumours were not only unfair to her but also to Eleanor.

“Only because you hate me or dislike me or don’t go with my opinion doesn’t mean you have to believe everything that goes on the internet,” she said.

Olise broke Pele's record at the FIFA World Cup | IMAGO

She also appealed to people who support the footballers she mentioned to stop repeating the claims.

“I’m sure he’s not amused about all this you’ve been saying,” she said, referring to the idea that she had allegedly made similar claims involving other players.

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“So you guys, please do me a favour, stop running with this rumour that I did this with two other footballers before. I don’t know those two men.”

Bayern Munich star Michael Olise | IMAGO

Zahra’s comments come amid renewed online attention surrounding her past relationship with Olise and her allegations about their co-parenting situation. She has previously spoken about what she says has been a difficult period for herself and her daughter following their separation.