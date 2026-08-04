Your Football Knowledge Is Not the Problem. The Platform Is.

Dai dai. Ikou…

Phew. We made it through that Americanised World Cup in one piece. Whoever squeezed that many artists into the final's half-time show deserves a Guinness World Record of their own. But the Americans had one job. South Africa 2010 gave us Shakira and Piqué. We are still waiting. If you are thinking Burna Boy and Shakira, I didn't say anything. That's all you!

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Anyway. If you have not been following pre-season, nobody blames you. We all needed a moment to catch our breath.

Take that breath quickly. The new season is days away, and before you load your first ticket, answer one question honestly: has your betting performance ever matched your football knowledge?

Think about the last time you were right. You saw the momentum turn before the scoreline did. You knew that Champions League fixture, European heavyweight against a helpless minnow, was going to produce goals. And you still finished the night down.

Why do you think that happened?

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You wanted to cash out before the penalty was taken, but the button was frozen. You wanted to cash out half and let the rest run, but it was cashing out all or nothing. You finally hit big, then found you could only withdraw a fraction of it per day, so you sat on an idle balance and gave it back on games you would never have touched. And the better you got, the smaller your maximum stake became. Somebody wrote those rules deliberately, and they work exactly as they were meant to.

The point isn’t to make sportsbooks the villain here. A book is your counterparty, which means every money you win comes out of its own pocket. And look at when the goals arrived across the last eight games of the World Cup: the 85th minute, the 87th, the 88th, and three separate goals in stoppage time. The end of a football match is genuinely dangerous if you are the one holding the other side of every ticket. Freezing cash-out through that window is not witchcraft. It is sensible risk management, and if you ran that business yourself, you would do the same, and you would be right to.

A company that has to protect itself from you is never going to be built around you, and no amount of goodwill changes that. It is also why the app will gladly show you your bet history, your open tickets and your balance right now, but nowhere in it will you find the one number that actually matters, which is whether you are up or down across the last six months. Commit real money to anything else for six months, and you would insist on knowing that figure. Don’t blame anyone. It is simply not their job to help you audit yourself.

You wouldn’t notice these things until you have a contrasting experience.

The 84th minute

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Joshua backed England to win in the semi-finals against Argentina, and so did his friends.

He thought England was the more dangerous side in the early exchanges. His friends did what they always do, which is follow him. They bet via the app they had used for years. Joshua, for the first time, traded on Ole Markets.

Anthony Gordon scored in the 55th minute, and England Win moved from 28% to 65%.

Joshua sold half of his position there and left the other half to run. His friends could not replicate that on their betting app.

Then Tuchel made his defensive substitutions, Argentina took hold of the game, and Mac Allister's header came back off the inside of the post. Joshua had watched these same players come from two goals down against Egypt eight days earlier. He was no longer confident in England holding on to their lead. He sold the rest.

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His friends tried to do the same thing. They were offered a cash-out about ten per cent below the price Joshua had just taken, and then the button froze on every corner and every free kick, which is to say it froze at exactly the moments they wanted it.

Enzo Fernández equalised in the 85th minute; Lautaro Martínez headed the winner two minutes into stoppage time, and the button stayed grey throughout stoppage time.

Joshua left the match at a price he chose, in the minute he chose to leave. His friends read the game exactly as he did and were simply never allowed to act with the same flexibility.

The platform doesn’t have to be your opponent

There is another way to express a football conviction, and it rests on one inversion. On a prediction market, you are not fighting the house. You are buying and selling positions with other fans who read the match differently, and the platform earns a small fee on the activity rather than on your losses. It has no reason to cap your withdrawal, shrink your stake, or close your account for winning too often. This is the premise Ole Markets is built on. The sharper you get, the better it does. Which is why somebody bought Joshua's position in the 84th minute, and not out of any kindness or compulsion. A liquid market always has a buyer, and half of it is for sale if half is all you want to sell.

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The only thing that needs to change

They say insanity is doing the same thing and expecting a different result. The new season starts in days, and the thing worth changing is not your football knowledge.

You already know the game. So did Joshua, and so did his friends. What separated them in the 84th minute was not judgement; it was where each of them happened to be standing when the moment came to act on it. Joshua was in a market. His friends were at a counter, and the man behind it had decided when the shop was open.

Try a new venue this season! Ole Markets is live.