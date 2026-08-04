Osimhen to Barcelona? Spanish champions make final decision on Super Eagles star

Spanish champions Barcelona have reached a final decision on whether to pursue a move for Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen this summer.

Osimhen’s future has been one of the biggest talking points of the transfer window, as rumours swirl regarding a potential move away from Galatasaray.

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The 27-year-old has been linked with several of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Tottenham, who are reportedly preparing a bid, and most notably Barcelona, who are in the market for a new striker.

Since joining the Turkish champions on an initial loan in 2024, Osimhen has established himself as one of Europe’s most prolific strikers, scoring 59 goals in 74 appearances across all competitions.

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Barcelona back out of Osimhen deal

Despite his ridiculous goalscoring output, Spanish outlet SPORT reports that Barcelona are not planning to pursue a move for the Nigerian during the current transfer window.

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The Catalan giants are desperate to add an elite striker to their ranks following the departure of Robert Lewandowski, who left as a free agent at the end of last season.

Barcelona have already completed the signings of Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund and England international Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United. However, signing a natural centre-forward remains a priority.

Spanish striker Ferran Torres is currently the club’s only recognised option in that position, although he is firmly linked with a move to PSG, who are preparing to make an offer.

The Blaugrana's preferred target is Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez, but negotiations have hit a brick wall, with Atlético simply refusing to negotiate or even countenance any sale.

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While Osimhen is admired at the club, Barcelona are unwilling to pursue a deal because of his significant wage demands.