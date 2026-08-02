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Victor Osimhen: Why a potential £65m transfer makes sense for all parties

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 15:03 - 02 August 2026
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Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League after two fantastic years at Galatasaray.
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Let me preface the rest of this piece by saying this article is in no way implying Osimhen's exit from Galatasaray is a done deal, nor is there any confirmation that one is in the works.

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However, Pulse Sports reported that Tottenham have made an approach to sign the Nigerian striker, as manager Roberto De Zerbi targets what could be his seventh and most important addition of the summer.

Spurs have already made a statement in this transfer window, having invested heavily in their squad, with De Zerbi's side landing Sandro Tonali, Matheus Fernandes, Jan Paul van Hecke, Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka.

Now they are reportedly looking to cap off their summer business with a genuine statement signing.

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Why Osimhen to Tottenham makes sense for all parties

AC Monza Pre-Season Results: Heavy Defeat Follows Galatasaray Shock Win
Osimhen was caged by Monza and Venezia.

CaughtOffside report that Spurs have received sporting approval to begin formal negotiations for Osimhen, with personal terms not expected to create a major obstacle.

Tottenham's initial approaches are understood to be in the region of £50 to £55 million, with Galatasaray holding out for closer to £65 million.

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While the fee may raise eyebrows at first glance, context is everything. Galatasaray paid €75 million to sign Osimhen permanently from Napoli, making him the most expensive signing in Turkish football history.

On top of that, he earns a net annual salary of €15 million, which breaks down to roughly €1.25 million per month. Those wages are simply not sustainable for a club whose primary ambitions are domestic dominance and a reasonable run in the Champions League.

A fee of £65 million, plus the removal of that wage burden, starts to look like sensible business for Galatasaray, freeing them up to reinvest in a striker better aligned with what their expectations should realistically be.

Osimhen, on the other hand, deserves to test himself against the world's best players, many of whom play in the Premier League.

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Tottenham may not be Chelsea, Arsenal, or Manchester United, but they remain one of the biggest clubs globally, with one of the finest stadiums.

Scoring 25 goals in England carries far more weight than doing the same in Turkey. He has conquered Italy and Turkey; now it is time to move to England.

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