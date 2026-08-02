‘We have to score goals’ – Super Falcons goalkeeper fires warning before Egypt match

Nnadozie says Nigeria must score goals and beat Egypt to secure a place in the WAFCON 2026 quarter-finals.

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has expressed confidence that Nigeria will secure a victory over Egypt in their final Group C match at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

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The defending champions revived their campaign with a gritty 1-0 victory over Zambia after opening the tournament with a shock 3-2 defeat to Malawi. The result has left Justine Madugu’s side needing a positive outcome against Egypt on Wednesday to guarantee a place in the quarter-finals.

8’ ⚽️ Oshoala

43’ 🟥 Demehin



The Super Falcons of Nigeria end the half one goal up but with one less player.



📺 Stream live: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc#SSFootball | #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2026 pic.twitter.com/ZCUGk9kRRC — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) August 1, 2026

Nnadozie targets more goals

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Following the victory over Zambia, Nnadozie stressed the importance of improving Nigeria’s attacking output against the Cleopatras.

“We have to score goals against Egypt. It won’t be easy as the group is still very wide open, and we don’t know what Zambia and Malawi will play,” Nnadozie said.

The goalkeeper acknowledged that qualification remains in Nigeria’s hands but warned that every result in the group could have a significant impact on the final standings.

A convincing victory would not only secure Nigeria’s place in the knockout stage but could also strengthen their position in Group C depending on the outcome of the other fixture between Malawi and Zambia.

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