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‘We have to score goals’ – Super Falcons goalkeeper fires warning before Egypt match

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 15:45 - 02 August 2026
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Nnadozie says Nigeria must score goals and beat Egypt to secure a place in the WAFCON 2026 quarter-finals.
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Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has expressed confidence that Nigeria will secure a victory over Egypt in their final Group C match at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

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The defending champions revived their campaign with a gritty 1-0 victory over Zambia after opening the tournament with a shock 3-2 defeat to Malawi. The result has left Justine Madugu’s side needing a positive outcome against Egypt on Wednesday to guarantee a place in the quarter-finals.

Nnadozie targets more goals

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Following the victory over Zambia, Nnadozie stressed the importance of improving Nigeria’s attacking output against the Cleopatras.

“We have to score goals against Egypt. It won’t be easy as the group is still very wide open, and we don’t know what Zambia and Malawi will play,” Nnadozie said.

The goalkeeper acknowledged that qualification remains in Nigeria’s hands but warned that every result in the group could have a significant impact on the final standings.

A convincing victory would not only secure Nigeria’s place in the knockout stage but could also strengthen their position in Group C depending on the outcome of the other fixture between Malawi and Zambia.

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Having bounced back impressively from their opening setback, the Super Falcons will now be aiming to continue their title defence with another determined display as they chase a record-extending 11th WAFCON crown.

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‘We have to score goals’ – Super Falcons goalkeeper fires warning before Egypt match
Super Falcons
02.08.2026
‘We have to score goals’ – Super Falcons goalkeeper fires warning before Egypt match