‘We made Nigerians proud’ - Deborah Abiodun salutes Super Falcons following 10-player victory against Zambia

Deborah Abiodun has applauded the Super Falcons’ resilience after their crucial 1-0 victory over Zambia at the 2026 WAFCON.

Super Falcons midfielder Deborah Abiodun has praised her teammates for their determination and unity following Nigeria’s hard-fought 1-0 victory over Zambia in the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

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The reigning African champions bounced back from their disappointing 3-2 defeat to Malawi with a spirited display in Saturday’s crucial Group C encounter in Morocco.

8’ ⚽️ Oshoala

43’ 🟥 Demehin



The Super Falcons of Nigeria end the half one goal up but with one less player.



📺 Stream live: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc#SSFootball | #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2026 pic.twitter.com/ZCUGk9kRRC — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) August 1, 2026

An early goal from Asisat Oshoala proved decisive as the Super Falcons secured all three points despite playing most of the contest with 10 players.

Nigeria’s task became more difficult in the first half after defender Tosin Demehin was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Zambia captain Barbra Banda.

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Despite the numerical disadvantage, the Super Falcons produced a disciplined defensive performance to frustrate the Copper Queens and preserve Oshoala’s eighth-minute strike.

What Abiodun said

Making her first start of the tournament, Abiodun commended the commitment shown by every member of the squad.

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“I’m very excited. Kudos to my teammates; it was a hard fight, especially after getting a red card in the first half.

“I just want to say thank you to my lovely teammates. I really appreciate everyone’s effort, from the reserves to the players on the field. Everyone was in sync,” Abiodun said.

The midfielder emphasised that the team’s collective objective was to secure victory and restore confidence after the opening defeat to Malawi.

“We had one goal going forward, and we are happy that we got the three points and are making Nigerians proud as always.

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The result marked Nigeria’s fourth victory in five WAFCON meetings with Zambia and revived the Super Falcons’ hopes of reaching the knockout stage,” she added.