Mourinho confirms Vinicius Jr's imminent return amid contract issue and Arsenal move

Jose Mourinho has put an end to speculation surrounding Vinicius Junior's future, confirming the Brazilian star will soon rejoin the Real Madrid squad for pre-season training.

The manager's comments come as Premier League club Arsenal reportedly monitors the forward's contract situation.

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Reports have linked Arsenal with a sensational move for Vinicius, whose contract negotiations at the Santiago Bernabeu have seemingly stalled.

With his current deal set to expire in 2027, the North London club is said to be exploring the possibility of a blockbuster transfer.

Mourinho expects Vinicius back at Madrid

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Mourinho's recent statements indicate the Brazilian is not going anywhere despite the persistent transfer rumours.

Real Madrid new manager Jose Mourinho || Imago

The Real Madrid manager made it clear he expects his star winger back in the Spanish capital shortly following their first friendly game.

The manager expressed his desire to have his full squad available as players gradually return from their post-World Cup breaks.

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"I’m concerned about not having everyone, and I would like to have three weeks of work with the others. It’s not possible," Mourinho stated, according to the club's official website.

"On Monday, Vini Jr, Brahim, and Bernardo will arrive. Little by little, the boys who played in the World Cup semifinals and final will arrive, with the final being only Cucurella."

Real Madrid star Vinicius || Imago

Mourinho's second tenure at Real Madrid began with a 2-2 draw against Fiorentina at the Worthersee Stadium.

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