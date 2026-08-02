Barcelona set asking price for World Cup winner Ferran Torres amid PSG interest

Barcelona are willing to negotiate the sale of Ferran Torres this summer, but only if the forward formally requests a transfer.

Paris Saint-Germain has emerged as a leading contender for his signature, though the Catalan club has made it clear they will not let the World Cup winner go for a low price.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Manager Hansi Flick views Torres as an essential part of his plans, especially for the central striker position, after the club was unable to sign Julian Alvarez.

Torres is coming off an impressive season, having scored 21 goals and provided three assists in 49 matches.

Barcelona name price for Torres

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barcelona is currently awaiting a decision from Ferran Torres regarding his plans for the upcoming season.

According to reports from Marca, the player has yet to communicate his intentions to the club's board while on holiday after a long season.

Ferran Torres || imago

The club is reportedly open to offering him a contract extension but will not stand in his way if he wishes to leave.

However, any potential departure is contingent on receiving a transfer offer that meets their valuation of the player.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barcelona will demand a substantial fee for the forward, with reports suggesting a baseline valuation of around €55 million.

The club would prefer to secure a profitable sale this summer rather than risk losing him for a lower fee as his contract runs down.

While Paris Saint-Germain is at the front of the line to sign Torres, they have not yet submitted a formal bid.

Advertisement

Advertisement