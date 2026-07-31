PSG swiftly identify next target after losing Diomande race

Paris Saint-Germain have entered negotiations for a new midfield target after pulling out of the race for Yan Diomande.

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly pivoted their recruitment strategy to secure Ajax winger Mika Godts, moving to outpace rival suitors after abandoning their pursuit of Real Madrid-bound Yan Diomande.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Les Parisiens have already initiated official negotiations with the Dutch club as they seek to reinforce their attacking options this summer transfer window.

Godts agrees to Parisian terms

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, PSG sporting advisor Luis Campos has conducted productive discussions directly with the 21-year-old Belgian.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Godts, whose current contract at the Johan Cruyff Arena runs until June 30, 2029, has reportedly agreed to the proposed terms and expressed a desire to join the French club.

The left winger established his profile over the previous campaign. He recorded 17 goals and 15 assists across 44 appearances in all competitions for Ajax, with his current market valuation estimated at €35 million. However, Ajax are expected to demand up to €60 million, according to reports.

Real Madrid set to secure Diomande

The reigning Ligue 1 champions shifted their focus to Godts after officially withdrawing from the race to sign Leipzig prospect Yan Diomande.

The 19-year-old Ivory Coast international is now finalising a transfer to Los Blancos, with the Spanish club negotiating a package in excess of €100 million.

Advertisement

Advertisement

PSG's push for wide players comes before and amid the anticipated departure of France international Bradley Barcola.