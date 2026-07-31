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Transfer News: Super Eagles star follows Okocha's footstep after snubbing Saudi bid

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:19 - 31 July 2026
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Super Eagles lanky star secured a well-earned move after turning down interest from Saudi Arabia.
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Frankfurt have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Super Eagles midfielder Raphael Onyedika from Club Brugge, beating rival suitors to his signature. 

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Mainhattan secured the deal after the 25-year-old midfielder opted for a move to the German top flight over a formal approach from the Saudi Pro League.

Frankfurt secure €10 million deal

According to reporting from transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Eintracht Frankfurt are pushing to finalise the transfer after reaching an agreement with Club Brugge for a €10 million fee. 

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The Super Eagles star became a priority target as he entered the final year of his contract with Club Brugge, which is set to expire in the summer of 2027.

Al-Ittihad had submitted an official proposal to sign the midfielder as a replacement for the departing Fabinho. 

However, Onyedika ultimately rejected the Middle Eastern approach in favour of advancing his career in the Bundesliga with Die Adler.

The move sees the defensive midfielder follow in the footsteps of former Nigeria captain Jay-Jay Okocha. The legendary playmaker represented Eintracht Frankfurt during a four-year spell between July 1992 and May 1996 before departing for Fenerbahçe.

Domestic success with Club Brugge

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Onyedika prepares for his step-up move following an extended period of domestic success in Belgium. 

During his tenure with the Blue-Black, the midfielder secured two Belgian Pro League titles during the 2023/24 and 2025/26 campaigns, alongside the 2024/25 Belgian Cup and the 2025/26 Super Cup.

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