Tottenham enter race for Victor Osimhen

Tottenham have been linked with a move for Super Eagles ace Victor Osimhen.

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly registered interest in signing Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen as the club continues an extensive summer recruitment drive.

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The North London club are attempting to reinforce head coach Roberto De Zerbi's attacking options to ensure they avoid a repeat of last season's difficult Premier League campaign.

Spurs’ active window

The Lilywhites narrowly avoided dropping to the Championship in May 2026, finishing 17th in the table after securing survival with a 1-0 home victory over Everton on the final day.

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In response to the near-miss, Tottenham executives have shown a willingness to spend heavily, already securing marquee midfielder Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United and Mateus Fernandes from West Ham.

The club also recruited defender Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton, alongside acquiring Andrew Robertson and Marcos Senesi on free transfers.

This widespread squad overhaul highlights the board's intention to rapidly climb the table during the upcoming 2026/27 campaign, and they plan to include Osimhen in that plan, according to Fanatik.

Galatasaray's resistance to selling Osimhen

Osimhen has attracted attention from multiple European clubs, with Manchester United and Barcelona also monitoring his situation.

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Despite the mounting Premier League interest, Galatasaray have maintained an unflinching stance that the Nigeria international is not for sale.

The 27-year-old is bound to a long-term contract at Rams Park running until June 2029, following his permanent €75 million transfer from Napoli in the summer of 2025.

During his tenure with the Turkish side since arriving initially on loan in 2024, the forward has recorded 59 goals across 74 appearances in all competitions.