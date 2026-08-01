Advertisement

Tottenham enter race for Victor Osimhen

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:25 - 01 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Tottenham have been linked with a move for Super Eagles ace Victor Osimhen.
Advertisement

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly registered interest in signing Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen as the club continues an extensive summer recruitment drive. 

Advertisement

The North London club are attempting to reinforce head coach Roberto De Zerbi's attacking options to ensure they avoid a repeat of last season's difficult Premier League campaign.

Spurs’ active window 

The Lilywhites narrowly avoided dropping to the Championship in May 2026, finishing 17th in the table after securing survival with a 1-0 home victory over Everton on the final day. 

Advertisement

In response to the near-miss, Tottenham executives have shown a willingness to spend heavily, already securing marquee midfielder Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United and Mateus Fernandes from West Ham.

The club also recruited defender Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton, alongside acquiring Andrew Robertson and Marcos Senesi on free transfers. 

This widespread squad overhaul highlights the board's intention to rapidly climb the table during the upcoming 2026/27 campaign, and they plan to include Osimhen in that plan, according to Fanatik.

Galatasaray's resistance to selling Osimhen 

Osimhen has attracted attention from multiple European clubs, with Manchester United and Barcelona also monitoring his situation. 

Advertisement

Despite the mounting Premier League interest, Galatasaray have maintained an unflinching stance that the Nigeria international is not for sale.

The 27-year-old is bound to a long-term contract at Rams Park running until June 2029, following his permanent €75 million transfer from Napoli in the summer of 2025. 

During his tenure with the Turkish side since arriving initially on loan in 2024, the forward has recorded 59 goals across 74 appearances in all competitions.

Before relocating to Istanbul, the striker established his pedigree in Italy. Osimhen, who represented Napoli between September 2020 and the summer of 2024, notably secured the 2022/23 Serie A title while leading the frontline for the Partenopei.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Commonwealth Games: Nigeria among top 10 most successful nations
Other Sports
01.08.2026
Commonwealth Games: Nigeria among top 10 most successful nations
Galatasaray inquire about Barcelona flop as Onuachu deal drag
Football
01.08.2026
Galatasaray inquire about Barcelona flop as Onuachu deal drag
Another Serie A chapter begins for Super Eagles star Ebenezer Akinsamiro
Super Eagles
01.08.2026
Another Serie A chapter begins for Super Eagles star Ebenezer Akinsamiro
Tottenham enter race for Victor Osimhen
Football
01.08.2026
Tottenham enter race for Victor Osimhen
‘This is why we trust our girls than Super Eagles’ - Nigerians hail Super Falcons’ fighting spirit after 10-woman victory over Zambia
Super Falcons
01.08.2026
‘This is why we trust our girls than Super Eagles’ - Nigerians hail Super Falcons’ fighting spirit after 10-woman victory over Zambia
WAFCON 2026: Oshoala rolls back the years as Nigeria beat Zambia despite poor officiating
Football
01.08.2026
WAFCON 2026: Oshoala rolls back the years as Nigeria beat Zambia despite poor officiating