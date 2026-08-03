Galatasaray fans lose their minds after leaking three goals again despite Super Eagles star's masterclass

Galatasaray fans lose their minds after leaking three goals again despite Super Eagles star's masterclass

Osimhen is alone — Angry Galatasaray fans lose their minds after leaking three goals again

Despite Super Eagles icon Victor Osimhen opening his pre-season account with a brilliant strike, angry supporters are demanding emergency transfers ahead of the new campaign. Here is the dramatic breakdown.

Furious Galatasaray fans have completely lost their minds on social media after watching their team leak goals in yet another disappointing pre-season outing.

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Following back-to-back defeats against Italian sides Monza and Venezia, the Turkish heavyweights were heavily expected to return to winning ways against French Ligue 1 side Rennes.

However, despite Super Eagles talisman Victor Osimhen finally opening his pre-season goal account, the Lions slumped to a chaotic 3-3 draw.

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The alarming result means the reigning Turkish champions have now conceded three goals in back-to-back matches, shipping a staggering eight goals in just three pre-season fixtures.

Hazırlık Maçı | Maç sonucu: Galatasaray 3-3 Stade Rennais FC pic.twitter.com/LQdfBvi8cY — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) August 2, 2026

"Osimhen is Alone Without a No.10" — Fans Explode Online

Following the final whistle, the club’s official social media handles were completely swamped by angry supporters who slammed the board's total inactivity in the summer transfer window and questioned the tactics of manager Okan Buruk.

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“Osimhen is the Osimhen we know,” one fan noted online, fiercely defending the Nigerian striker. “The other players aren't at Galatasaray level. If you take Osimhen out, they might sneak into the top three this season or not. Why can't a team that's won four titles in a row make proper transfers?”

“Osimhen alone without a number 10! Five transfers are an absolute must or money is wasted for nothing,” another supporter blasted, pointing out how isolated the African Player of the Year looked upfront.

“From fans to players, you left a sour taste. Even Osimhen didn't get the captain's armband! What is this disgrace, this bitterness, this breakdown in communication?” an angry fan raved on X.

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Alarms Blaring Ahead of the New Season

The collapse has created massive anxiety among the Galatasaray faithful, with many predicting absolute humiliation if the current defensive structure is not completely overhauled before the transfer deadline.

“Can a team really be this useless at lobbing balls into space? Zeroing down to the byline and crossing? Not happening. Whoever gets an offer should be sold off,” a frustrated supporter added.

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Okan Buruk

“You've driven me crazy, Mr President,” another calm fan admitted. “Either make four to five urgent transfers, or we'll be humiliated this season. Coach Okan, we love you a lot, but you need to step up now. The youngsters start off great and end the season with zero minutes.”