Osimhen ready to start season with Galatasaray amid interest from Tottenham
Victor Osimhen demonstrated his increasing physical readiness for the upcoming season by opening the scoring in Galatasaray's entertaining 3-3 pre-season draw against French side Stade Rennais.
The Nigeria international headed home a Gabriel Sara cross just 18 minutes into the fixture in Istanbul, signalling his growing match fitness amid speculation surrounding his club future.
Galatasaray vs Rennes: A six-goal thriller
While the Super Eagles striker made an early impact, he was ultimately outperformed on the day by Rennes forward Estéban Lepaul.
The French attacker stole the show with a clinical hat-trick, which included a precise 27th-minute equaliser and a second-half penalty, earning him a 9.3 match rating.
Lepaul's dominant pre-season display serves as a continuation of his prolific domestic form, having notably registered 21 goals during the recent Ligue 1 campaign.
Galatasaray eventually fought back to secure a 3-3 draw, concluding a balanced friendly where Rennes created more big chances but the Turkish champions commanded the majority of possession.
Victor Osimhen's Tottenham transfer saga
Amid his preseason preparation, there remains a significant possibility that Osimhen will not feature for Galatasaray in competitive fixtures this season.
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly pursuing a transfer for the prolific marksman, and the player is said to be open to a blockbuster move to North London.
An exit would bring a premature end to his tenure in Turkey following his permanent transfer from Napoli in the summer of 2025.