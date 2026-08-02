It's intentional — Roberto Carlos tells Mikel Obi why Ronaldinho failed to reach Messi and Ronaldo's level

Roberto Carlos and Mikel Obi discussed why Ronaldinho tends to be left out of GOAT conversations.

Legendary Brazilian left-back Roberto Carlos has provided insight into why his former international teammate Ronaldinho is rarely discussed alongside Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Ronaldo Nazário in the greatest of all-time debate.

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Speaking on the Obi One Podcast, Carlos told host John Obi Mikel that the playmaker reached a point of complete contentment and actively chose to stop pushing his physical and mental limits.

Ronaldinho's conscious step back

Ronaldinho experienced a brief but highly impactful peak in European football, essentially completing his club and international trophy checklist before his late twenties.

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"When he reached his peak, I think he just wanted to have fun. He didn't want to be a professional in the same way anymore. He thought, 'I'm going to keep playing football, but I'm also going to enjoy my life.'"

"He had already achieved everything in football. People loved him everywhere he went. I don't think it was really about the parties. I think it was more that he became tired of carrying that responsibility and always having to prove he was one of the best."

Ronaldinho and Ronaldo De Lima | Imago

"He wanted to slow down and enjoy life a little more. That's what stopped him from reaching his absolute full potential. Even so, he'll always be remembered as one of the greatest players in football history."

Roberto Carlos reveals why Ronaldinho never fulfilled his full potential



John Obi Mikel: "Why isn't Ronaldinho mentioned alongside Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldo Nazário? How good was he, and why isn't he always in that conversation?"



Roberto Carlos: "Ronaldinho knew his… pic.twitter.com/eQjnuCzzWc — HK (@HKFinalThird) August 2, 2026

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Pep Guardiola's ruthless Barcelona reset

The attacker's shifting priorities and declining work ethic ultimately orchestrated his unceremonious exit from the Camp Nou.

When Pep Guardiola took charge of the Catalan club ahead of the 2008/09 campaign, the manager immediately pushed Ronaldinho out of the squad to protect the dressing room culture and build the team around a young Messi.

Ronaldinho and Lionel Messi during their time at FC Barcelona.

Despite his truncated prime, he secured football's ultimate prizes. During his spell with Barcelona between 2003 and 2008, Ronaldinho notably secured two La Liga titles and the 2005/06 UEFA Champions League.

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