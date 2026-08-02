Liverpool urged to push for Arnold's return

Alexander Arnold's return will solve many of Liverpool's problems; hence, they have been urged to swallow their pride and pursue his return.

Liverpool have been urged to explore a return for Real Madrid defender Trent Alexander-Arnold to solve their ongoing right-back crisis by fan and broadcaster Angelina Kelly.

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The England international left his boyhood club on acrimonious terms last summer following a protracted contract dispute, but Kelly believes the Anfield hierarchy should swallow their pride and capitalise on his current struggles in Spain.

Advocating for an Anfield return

Speaking on talkSPORT, Kelly acknowledged the bitter nature of his free-transfer departure but insisted the club's defensive issues warrant a reconciliation.

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"I know what it’s like for a player to, in your opinion, betray the club – especially one of your own, especially being a Liverpudlian. I get it," Kelly stated.

"When Real Madrid come calling, it is hard to say no – we have to be honest with that – and he’s made the move and it hasn’t really worked out. And you look at Liverpool and you think do they need a new right-back?

Virgil van Dijk Urges Trent Alexander-Arnold to Stay Strong Amid Boos

“I mean, Frimpong didn’t look great last season – I think he’s probably better playing further forward – Bradley injured… I think maybe they should cut their losses and just explore the Trent situation."

The Dumfries threat

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Alexander-Arnold endured an underwhelming debut campaign at the Santiago Bernabéu during the 2025/26 season.

His long-term standing in the Spanish capital has now been severely compromised by Real Madrid's recent acquisition of Dutch international Denzel Dumfries.

Kelly argued that this influx of elite competition provides Liverpool with a unique window of opportunity to rescue their former vice-captain and elaborated on how both parties could benefit.

Denzel Dumfries won the Scudetto last season with Inter (Credit: Imago)

"I’m not saying you’ve got to sign him immediately – let's just explore this. Because Real Madrid have signed another right-back in Denzel Dumfries – that is not good news for Trent."

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"So, why can’t everyone just take some ownership…take a bit of accountability and we can all come back together and be happy? I think that there is a way back, and surely there’s one Liverpool fan listening that would have him back – I can’t be on my own here."

Liverpool glaringly missed Alexander-Arnold's creative output last season as new signing Jeremie Frimpong struggled to balance his offensive and defensive duties.

Trent Alexander-Arnold || Imago

Prior to his controversial 2025 exit, the defender established himself as a primary playmaker during a highly decorated nine-year spell in the Liverpool first team.