Zlatan Ibrahimovic narrates the last time he cried

Despite his stoic persona, Zlatan Ibrahimovic admitted that the loss of his agent brought him to tears.

Former AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimović has shed his notoriously stoic public persona to detail the profound emotional impact of losing his long-time agent and close confidant, Mino Raiola.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ibrahimović cultivated a macho, invincible image throughout his career, making his recent admission about shedding tears for the late representative a rare display of vulnerability.

What Ibrahimovic said

During a televised interview, the 44-year-old was pressed by the host on the last time he cried, prompting a candid reflection on Raiola's death.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"When Mino passed away. I told you it was a big hit for me,” the former Sweden international shared.

"And I cried until the last teardrop, you say, yeah, finished, and it's still not finished because sometimes I get flashbacks."

“The last time I truly cried was when I lost Mino Raiola, my football agent. I cried until I had no tears left. Sometimes I still get flashbacks, and they bring me down. If I could send him one last message, I’d simply say: ‘I miss you.’” 💔🥹



— Zlatan Ibrahimović pic.twitter.com/xiASutlma5 — carter🌚 (@carter8f) August 2, 2026

"And it brings me down in a way that I miss him too much, and I think everybody that knows him and me, they know how close we were."

When the interviewer asked what he would say if he could send his late friend one final text message, Ibrahimovic responded, "I miss you."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zlatan and Raiola: Forging a 19-year partnership

Raiola passed away at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan on April 30, 2022, at the age of 54 following a prolonged battle with illness.

The charismatic Italian established himself as one of the most powerful brokers in global football, negotiating blockbuster transfers for elite clients, including Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland, and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Raiola began representing Ibrahimović in 2003 during the forward's stint at Ajax, initiating a 19-year professional and personal partnership.

Advertisement

Advertisement