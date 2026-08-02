Chelsea ahead of Man City, PSG, Arsenal with incredible €2.4 billion outlay since 2020
Since Todd Boehly's takeover, the Blues have operated in a league of their own when it comes to transfer expenditure, splashing out a combined €2.41 billion, nearly €1 billion more than second-placed Manchester City.
The spending has ranged from the exciting to the baffling, taking in high-profile arrivals such as Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Kalidou Koulibaly, with the most recent headline move being the £117 million signing of Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa.
This summer looks to continue that trend, with Maxence Lacroix and Marco Palestra joining for big fees from Crystal Palace and Atalanta, respectively, to add to the large number of players already employed by the club.
The verdict is underwhelming to say the least. There have been success stories such as Palmer, Caicedo, Joao Pedro, and a few others, but the disappointing additions far outweigh the good.
The results on the pitch have been mixed, but the intent has never been in doubt. Chelsea's enormous outlay dwarfs every other club on the continent, with five of the top eight biggest spenders all coming from the Premier League, highlighting English football's continued financial dominance.
Full list of European football's biggest spenders since 2020
Chelsea — €2.41 billion
Manchester City — €1.45 billion
Tottenham — €1.38 billion
Manchester United — €1.28 billion
Arsenal — €1.16 billion
PSG — €1.12 billion
Liverpool — €1.12 billion
Newcastle — €1.00 billion
Juventus — €935 million
Aston Villa — €845 million
West Ham — €824 million
Bayern Munich — €798 million
🚨💰 The clubs that have spent the most money in the transfer market since 2020:— Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 2, 2026
🥇 Chelsea 🏴 — €2.41 BILLION
🥈 Man City 🏴 — €1.45 BILLION
🥉 Tottenham 🏴 — €1.38 BILLION
4️⃣ Man Utd 🏴 — €1.28 BILLION
5️⃣ Arsenal 🏴 — €1.16 BILLION
6️⃣ PSG 🇫🇷 — €1.12 BILLION
7️⃣ Liverpool… pic.twitter.com/zLUkS6OslA