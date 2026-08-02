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Chelsea ahead of Man City, PSG, Arsenal with incredible €2.4 billion outlay since 2020

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 20:38 - 02 August 2026
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No club in Europe has spent more money in the transfer market since 2020 than Chelsea, and the numbers are staggering.
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Since Todd Boehly's takeover, the Blues have operated in a league of their own when it comes to transfer expenditure, splashing out a combined €2.41 billion, nearly €1 billion more than second-placed Manchester City.

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The spending has ranged from the exciting to the baffling, taking in high-profile arrivals such as Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Kalidou Koulibaly, with the most recent headline move being the £117 million signing of Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa.

This summer looks to continue that trend, with Maxence Lacroix and Marco Palestra joining for big fees from Crystal Palace and Atalanta, respectively, to add to the large number of players already employed by the club.

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The verdict is underwhelming to say the least. There have been success stories such as Palmer, Caicedo, Joao Pedro, and a few others, but the disappointing additions far outweigh the good.

Raheem Sterling joined Chelsea in 2022 but was a disappointment (Credit: Imago)
Axel Disasi . Photo Credit: Chelsea
Chelsea striker Liam Delap | IMAGO

The results on the pitch have been mixed, but the intent has never been in doubt. Chelsea's enormous outlay dwarfs every other club on the continent, with five of the top eight biggest spenders all coming from the Premier League, highlighting English football's continued financial dominance.

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Full list of European football's biggest spenders since 2020

  • Chelsea — €2.41 billion

  • Manchester City — €1.45 billion

  • Tottenham — €1.38 billion

  • Manchester United — €1.28 billion

  • Arsenal — €1.16 billion

  • PSG — €1.12 billion

  • Liverpool — €1.12 billion

  • Newcastle — €1.00 billion

  • Juventus — €935 million

  • Aston Villa — €845 million

  • West Ham — €824 million

  • Bayern Munich — €798 million

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