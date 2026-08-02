Tolu Arokodare - Super Eagles star hits ground running with debut goal for new club Ajax

Tolu Arokodare has had a good start with his new club, Ajax, having scored on his debut for the Dutch team.

The Super Eagles star attacker moved to Amsterdam on a one-season loan deal from Wolverhampton Wanderers after a difficult season in the Premier League.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The agreement, which runs through June 2027, includes an optional purchase clause valued at approximately €22 million (£17 million).

The 25-year-old departed the Premier League after just a season following an acrimonious fallout with Wolves.

Arokodare scores for Ajax

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tolu got his Ajax debut to a good start following his first pre-season appearance against Volendam for his new club.

Tolu Arokodare signs for Ajax || X

The Nigerian international, who made his loan move to revive his career, started the game from the bench.

With Ajax leading 2-0 in the second half, Arokodare was substituted in for Marcos Leonardo in the 71st minute.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The striker made his presence known 17 minutes after he was brought on, scoring in the 88th minute to get his team 3-1 up.

A good cross into the box from the right-hand side was not dealt with by the goalkeeper, with the ball coming towards the path of the striker.

TOLU! Debut goal for our new striker: 1-3! 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/y9lOkz4rWp — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) August 2, 2026

He decently brought the ball down in the box despite being in the midst of two defenders to poke the ball home, as seen in the video shared by Ajax on X.

Advertisement

Advertisement