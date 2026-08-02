Advertisement

Tolu Arokodare - Super Eagles star hits ground running with debut goal for new club Ajax

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 17:45 - 02 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Super Eagles star hits ground running with debut goal
Tolu Arokodare has had a good start with his new club, Ajax, having scored on his debut for the Dutch team.
Advertisement

The Super Eagles star attacker moved to Amsterdam on a one-season loan deal from Wolverhampton Wanderers after a difficult season in the Premier League.

Advertisement

The agreement, which runs through June 2027, includes an optional purchase clause valued at approximately €22 million (£17 million).

The 25-year-old departed the Premier League after just a season following an acrimonious fallout with Wolves.

Arokodare scores for Ajax

Advertisement

Tolu got his Ajax debut to a good start following his first pre-season appearance against Volendam for his new club.

Tolu Arokodare signs for Ajax || X
Tolu Arokodare signs for Ajax || X

The Nigerian international, who made his loan move to revive his career, started the game from the bench.

With Ajax leading 2-0 in the second half, Arokodare was substituted in for Marcos Leonardo in the 71st minute.

Advertisement

The striker made his presence known 17 minutes after he was brought on, scoring in the 88th minute to get his team 3-1 up.

A good cross into the box from the right-hand side was not dealt with by the goalkeeper, with the ball coming towards the path of the striker.

He decently brought the ball down in the box despite being in the midst of two defenders to poke the ball home, as seen in the video shared by Ajax on X.

Advertisement

With his goal, he will look to continue building his confidence and push to get ready for the new season.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Raphael Onyedika Transfer News: Eintracht Frankfurt Sign Super Eagles Midfielder
Super Eagles
02.08.2026
Super Eagles midfielder breaks silence, fires warning to Bundesliga rivals after monster transfer
Inter Miami get perfect conditions to pair Messi with Kevin de Bruyne
Football
02.08.2026
Inter Miami get perfect conditions to pair Messi with Kevin de Bruyne
Super Eagles star hits ground running with debut goal
Super Eagles
02.08.2026
Tolu Arokodare - Super Eagles star hits ground running with debut goal for new club Ajax
Barcelona set asking price for Ferran Torres
Football
02.08.2026
Barcelona set asking price for World Cup winner Ferran Torres amid PSG interest
Mourinho confirms Vinicius Jr's imminent return
Football
02.08.2026
Mourinho confirms Vinicius Jr's imminent return amid contract issue and Arsenal move
‘We have to score goals’ – Super Falcons goalkeeper fires warning before Egypt match
Super Falcons
02.08.2026
‘We have to score goals’ – Super Falcons goalkeeper fires warning before Egypt match