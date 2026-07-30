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‘I could never have imagined’ - Arokodare reveals he thought Ajax's move was a joke

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:57 - 30 July 2026
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Arokodare reveals he thought Ajax's move was a joke
Nigerian international Tolu Arokodare has revealed his disbelief upon learning of Ajax's interest, calling his transfer to the Dutch powerhouse a dream he never thought possible.
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The 25-year-old striker finalised a season-long loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday to Ajax. 

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The deal includes an option for Ajax to make the move permanent next summer for a reported fee of around £17 million.

The move to Amsterdam provides Arokodare with a chance to reset his career following a challenging debut season in the Premier League.

Arokodare on Ajax move

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Speaking to the club's official website, an ecstatic Arokodare shared his initial reaction to the news. 

"When my agent said Ajax were interested, I thought he was joking," he admitted. "I could never have imagined that I would play here."

Tolu Arokodare signs for Ajax || X
Tolu Arokodare signs for Ajax || X

The forward highlighted the club's immense reputation, even in his home country. "In Nigeria, no one watches the Eredivisie, but everyone knows Ajax," he explained. 

"I immediately thought, 'I want this.' It is the biggest club in the Netherlands and one of the biggest in Europe."

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Arokodare is now the eighth Nigerian to sign for Ajax, joining a distinguished list that includes legends Finidi George and Nwankwo Kanu and Calvin Bassey.

The striker will be hoping to emulate the impact of his celebrated compatriots at one of Europe's most storied clubs.

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