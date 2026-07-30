‘My heart didn't want to go anywhere’ - Onuachu claims he rejected big offers to stay at Trabzonspor

Nigerian international Paul Onuachu has put an end to months of transfer speculation, confirming his commitment to Trabzonspor despite significant interest from top clubs.

The striker's decision follows a career-best season where he scored 22 goals in 30 Süper Lig appearances, finishing as the league's joint-top scorer and leading Trabzonspor to victory in the Turkish Cup.

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This stellar performance made him a prime target in the transfer market, with Saudi Pro League clubs, Turkish sides and German teams reportedly vying for his signature.

Fenerbahçe was said to have tabled a €20 million bid that included forward Oğuz Aydın and rival powerhouse Galatasaray also entered the race.

Onuachu reveals reason for rejecting move

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Despite the widespread interest from clubs, Onuachu has made it clear his loyalty lies with Trabzonspor.

"There was interest from various sources," Onuachu told Star. "There were clubs from Türkiye that wanted me. There were very serious offers.

“However, my heart didn't want to go anywhere other than Trabzon. The city, the fans, and the atmosphere here give me a different feeling and courage."

Paul Onuachu || Imago

For Onuachu, the decision to remain at Trabzonspor was deeply personal, rooted in a sense of belonging he felt from his first day at the club.

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"From the moment I arrived, this city gave me the feeling that ‘This is where I belong,’" he explained. "I worked very hard to rejoin...

“I told myself that joining here and playing for Trabzonspor was destiny. It was part of my fate. And I never gave up on that belief."

He emphasised his unwavering focus on the club, stating, "If I left Southampton, it would either be Trabzonspor or nowhere at all. I always maintained this desire. I had a different connection with this place."

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Onuachu also highlighted the strong relationships he has built within the organisation. "I have a special connection with the club. I've also formed a special bond with the president and vice presidents. I'm glad I chose this place."