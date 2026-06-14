World Cup
They lack a clear number 9 - Trabzonspor pundit claims Turkey need a striker like Onuachu
Turkey's disappointing 2-0 defeat to Australia in their World Cup opener has intensified the long-running discussion about the national team's need for a dependable centre-forward.
In their first match of the tournament, Turkey's offensive strategy was heavily reliant on delivering crosses from the wings.
However, this approach proved ineffective against Australia's physically dominant and well-organised defensive line, leaving Turkey unable to convert their aerial attacks into goals.
Sancak says Turkey does not have a player like Onuachu
The absence of a natural target man became a glaring issue, with pundits questioning the team's persistence in sending crosses into the box without a striker capable of challenging Australia's tall defenders.
Writing in his column for Taka Gazete, Trabzonspor reporter Birol Sancak argued that Turkey's game plan exposed their desperate need for a traditional number nine.
He noted the futility of the team's approach, which saw smaller forwards struggling to compete.
"It was even more striking that these crosses were made to Kerem Aktürkoğlu, who was fighting hard at the forefront and proving ineffective," Sancak wrote.
"The national team, which has been feeling the lack of a clear number 9 for years, desperately needed a striker in the style of Trabzonspor's Nigerian star Paul Onuachu against Australia."
Onuachu is renowned for his prowess as a powerful penalty-box striker, skilled at holding up play, winning aerial duels, and finishing crosses.