They lack a clear number 9 - Trabzonspor pundit claims Turkey need a striker like Onuachu

According to Birol Sancak, Paul Onuachu has attributes that would have given Turkey a much-needed alternative attacking dimension against Australia's compact and resilient defence.

Turkey's disappointing 2-0 defeat to Australia in their World Cup opener has intensified the long-running discussion about the national team's need for a dependable centre-forward.

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In their first match of the tournament, Turkey's offensive strategy was heavily reliant on delivering crosses from the wings.

However, this approach proved ineffective against Australia's physically dominant and well-organised defensive line, leaving Turkey unable to convert their aerial attacks into goals.

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Sancak says Turkey does not have a player like Onuachu

The absence of a natural target man became a glaring issue, with pundits questioning the team's persistence in sending crosses into the box without a striker capable of challenging Australia's tall defenders.

Writing in his column for Taka Gazete, Trabzonspor reporter Birol Sancak argued that Turkey's game plan exposed their desperate need for a traditional number nine.

Paul Onuachu || Imago

He noted the futility of the team's approach, which saw smaller forwards struggling to compete.

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"It was even more striking that these crosses were made to Kerem Aktürkoğlu, who was fighting hard at the forefront and proving ineffective," Sancak wrote.

Turkey players looking frustrated | Imago

"The national team, which has been feeling the lack of a clear number 9 for years, desperately needed a striker in the style of Trabzonspor's Nigerian star Paul Onuachu against Australia."