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Mourinho sues Turkey for alleged human rights breach

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 12:07 - 05 June 2026
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Jose Mourinho is currently embroiled in legal battle with Turkey over an incident which occurred during his time as Fenerbahçe's head coach.
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Incoming Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho has reportedly filed a formal complaint against the state of Turkey at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg. 

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Why Mourinho is suing Turkey

The legendary Portuguese manager actively sought international legal redress regarding disciplinary sanctions imposed on him during his recent 14-month tenure as Fenerbahçe's head coach. 

The controversy originally stems from a thrilling 3-2 Süper Lig victory over Trabzonspor on November 3, 2024, where Mourinho was hit with a one-match touchline and dressing room ban, alongside a 600,000 Turkish Lira fine, after criticising the match referee and the VAR system. 

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Because the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) Arbitration Board strictly upheld the ban and fine on appeal, Mourinho's legal representatives have now placed the TFF’s disciplinary framework up for international litigation, arguing that his fundamental right to freedom of speech was completely trampled upon by the governing body.  

Mourinho’s claims

In his comprehensive legal filings to the ECHR, the 63-year-old tactician asserts that the domestic sports judiciary structures failed to guarantee his right to a fair trial. 

According to Goal, Mourinho claims that the disciplinary and arbitration boards in Turkey are not independent. Furthermore, his full claims allege that he was illegally denied proper due process because the federation completely failed to notify him of the formal, reasoned decision behind their final verdict, leaving him unable to mount an adequate  defense. 

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The Strasbourg-based court has officially accepted the application for consideration and has requested detailed observations from the Turkish authorities. 

Consequently, the TFF and Turkey’s Ministry of Justice now have a maximum of six months to officially respond to the ECHR and prove whether their disciplinary panels genuinely acted as an impartial tribunal.

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