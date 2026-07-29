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Blow for Barcelona as transfer target suffers long-term injury

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 19:20 - 29 July 2026
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Barcelona and other suitors of Eli-Junior Kroupi will have to return to the drawing board after the French man suffered an injury in preseason training.
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Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi faces a prolonged spell on the sidelines after undergoing foot surgery, effectively ending speculation of a summer transfer to Barcelona.

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The 20-year-old France youth international returned to England from the club's pre-season camp in Austria to undergo the successful procedure on Wednesday, July 29.

The attacker sustained a fracture to his fifth metatarsal during a pre-season training session, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Kroupi is expected to miss three to four months of action, ruling him out until late October or November depending on his recovery progress.

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Transfer speculation ends

The injury represents a significant setback for Barcelona, who had identified the forward as a primary alternative target in their search for a new centre-forward behind Julian Alvarez.

However, Bournemouth executives maintained a strict stance throughout the summer window, insisting the player was not for sale at any price and rejecting two formal offers from other suitors reportedly valued below €100 million.

The Cherries never entertained the prospect of a departure, viewing him as central to the plans of newly appointed manager Marco Rose.

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Breakout season secures European football

Kroupi established himself as a core figure at Bournemouth following his arrival from French side Lorient in February 2025. 

He was instrumental in helping the club secure UEFA Europa League qualification under former manager Andoni Iraola.

Over his debut full season in England (2025–2026), he recorded 13 goals across 33 domestic league appearances.

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