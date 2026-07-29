Transfer News: Osimhen intervenes in Galatasaray's pursuit for Paul Onuachu

Victor Osimhen has reportedly involved himself in Galatasaray's pursuit for Paul Onuachu.

Victor Osimhen is utilising his personal relationship to help Galatasaray’s transfer dealings, as he has reportedly contacted Trabzonspor forward Paul Onuachu to convince his compatriot to join Cim-Bom.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Lions are searching the market for a new centre-forward following the exit of Mauro Icardi and have been linked with a number of targets, including the Super Eagles star.

Fenerbahçe currently lead the race to sign Onuachu

According to HalkTV, the Yellow Canaries submitted an official offer of €20 million plus winger Oguz Aydin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trabzonspor executives rejected the player-plus-cash proposal. The Burgundy Blues are said to be demanding a straight cash fee in the region of €30 million.

Osimhen intervenes in Onuachu transfer

Galatasaray are preparing to submit a formal bid to hijack the deal, as they have identified the league's top scorer as a high-impact target and are willing to compete for his signature.

Onuachu officially completed a rare set in Turkish football

Osimhen has stepped in to urge Onuachu to prioritise a move to RAMS Park over their city rivals, a role he has reportedly played on multiple occasions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Osimhen previously contacted Nigeria international teammates Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ademola Lookman regarding potential moves to the club.

He also reportedly helped convince France youth international Lesley Ugochukwu to complete his recent €30 million transfer from Burnley.

Galatasaray consider Benzema as Icardi replacement

Galatasaray executives have also been presented with the opportunity to sign France international Karim Benzema.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Al Hilal striker emerged as an alternative option as the club sought an attacking addition to replace Icardi.

Onuachu dominates Turkish top flight

Onuachu established himself as the premier marksman in Turkey during the 2025/26 campaign. The forward secured the Süper Lig Golden Boot after finishing as the joint-top scorer alongside Eldor Shomurodov.