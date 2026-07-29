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Ex Man United academy star tells Red Devils to replace Lammens

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:56 - 29 July 2026
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Manchester United have been told to seek out an improvement on Senne Lammens
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Former Manchester United academy player Micky Gray has urged the club to sign an experienced goalkeeper, questioning whether Senne Lammens is ready to be the undisputed first choice.

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The former Sunderland defender raised concerns about handing the young Belgian the primary responsibility for both domestic and European campaigns.

Gray questions Lammens readiness

"I’d still personally look at an experienced, quality goalkeeper," Gray explained, per Goal. "And people might go, 'well, they’ve got Lamens', who came in and did brilliantly.”

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“He’s a young goalkeeper, and I know it worked eventually with David de Gea, who eventually became a sensation at Man United. He was a brilliant goalkeeper, one of the best they’ve ever had.

"But do you give Lamens the time? Do you give him Champions League football? Do you give him Premier League football as well, two games a week? It’s a big ask," he continued.

"There’s still quite a lot to be done at Manchester United, but I do expect them to be challenging, certainly for the top four again."

Rapid rise at Old Trafford

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The Red Devils secured Lammens from Belgian Pro League side Royal Antwerp in September 2025 for an initial fee of €21 million (£18.2 million) plus add-ons.

The young shot-stopper swiftly established himself as the premier option at Old Trafford last season following a string of unsatisfactory performances from André Onana and Altay Bayindir.

World Cup error sparks debate

Despite his positive domestic form, Lammens faced heavy criticism following a high-profile error on international duty during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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On July 10, the goalkeeper was substituted on for the injured Thibaut Courtois during Belgium's quarter-final clash against Spain at SoFi Stadium.

In the closing stages of the match, Lammens spilt a long-range effort from Pau Cubarsí, allowing Mikel Merino to score an 88th-minute winner.

The resulting 2-1 defeat eliminated the Belgian national team from the tournament, subsequently raising immediate questions about his readiness for top-level pressure.

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