Lookman shows Atletico Madrid he can lead in Julian Alvarez's absence
Atletico Madrid forward Ademola Lookman has demonstrated his ability to lead the frontline following a commanding pre-season performance against Getafe.
The display suggests the Nigeria international could seamlessly step into a starring role amid speculation surrounding the future of strike partner Julian Alvarez.
Lookman brace sinks Getafe
The Madrid-based club secured a comfortable 4-1 victory over their La Liga rivals during a training match at the Majadahonda Training Ground on Wednesday, July 29.
Lookman opened the scoring in the fifth minute before doubling his tally in the 35th minute to establish an early dominant lead.
Arnau Ortiz and Obed Vargas added second-half goals to complete the scoring after Getafe briefly pulled one back before the interval.
The influential performance comes as Lookman builds on his recent campaign with the Spanish giants.
During the 2025/26 La Liga season, he recorded four goals across 12 domestic league appearances, alongside two goals and two assists in eight UEFA Champions League fixtures.
Alvarez transfer saga continues
Lookman was the main attacking star for Los Colchoneros against Getafe while Alvarez remains on an extended holiday.
The Argentina international was granted additional rest after guiding his nation to the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup earlier this summer.
However, Alvarez's prolonged absence coincides with an aggressive transfer push from Barcelona, who have submitted a €100 million approach for the coveted forward.
Atletico executives block Barcelona approach
Despite Alvarez publicly expressing a desire to fulfil his dream of joining the back-to-back LALIGA champions, Atletico Madrid executives have shut down negotiations.
Atletico CEO Miguel Ángel Gil Marín recently confirmed that the club rejected Barcelona's initial offer and would not even consider a bid in the region of €200 million.
With the club rigidly maintaining their stance, Lookman's form provides crucial reassurance for head coach Diego Simeone ahead of their opening league fixture against Malaga on August 19.