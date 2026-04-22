Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu draws interest from Saudi Pro League club

Super Eagles forward Paul Onuachu is reportedly attracting significant interest from Saudi Arabia ahead of the summer transfer window, thanks to his prolific goalscoring form this season.

Onuachu has been exceptional in the Turkish Super Lig, scoring an impressive 24 goals in 29 appearances across all competitions.

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His remarkable tally includes 22 league goals, placing him as the frontrunner for the Golden Boot award.

With only four matches remaining, he holds a comfortable four-goal lead over his nearest competitor, Eldor Shomurodov of Istanbul Basaksehir.

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Onuachu gets fresh interest from Saudi Arabia

Onuachu's outstanding performances have put him on the radar of several clubs across Europe and, increasingly, from the lucrative Saudi Pro League.

Despite only rejoining Trabzonspor last summer for a second stint, Onuachu could be on the move again due to the mounting attention he is receiving.

According to recent reports, a new club from the Saudi Pro League is preparing a substantial offer for the Nigerian international.

Paul Onuachu was on fire for Trabzonspor again || Imago

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The proposed deal is said to include a salary package four to five times his current earnings at the Turkish club. Such a lucrative offer may be too compelling for the player to refuse.

The funds from a potential transfer would also provide a major boost, allowing the club to strengthen other areas of the squad for the next season.

Onuachu is contracted with Trabzonspor until 2028. For now, his immediate focus remains on finishing the season strongly, with the golden boot in his sights and slim title hopes still mathematically alive, before deciding on his future.