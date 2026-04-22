€100m or Nothing: Victor Osimhen set to ignite bidding war between Barcelona and Real Madrid

Real Madrid and Barcelona are preparing to go head-to-head in one of the most intriguing transfer battles of the summer for Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen.

Victor Osimhen has emerged as a leading candidate for both La Liga giants, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

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Barcelona are actively planning for life after Robert Lewandowski, who will turn 38 in August, while Ferran Torres has failed to convince as a consistent focal point in attack.

Victor Osimhen || Imago

At Real Madrid, the interest is reportedly growing, with reports suggesting the club are eager to sign a traditional number nine capable of occupying the penalty area and delivering regular goals.

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Such a signing would free Kylian Mbappé to return to his natural habitat on the left wing, where he remains at his most devastating.

Real Madrid, Barcelona to battle for Osimhen

Galatasaray | IMAGO

Osimhen has been in impressive form at Galatasaray this season, showcasing the blend of power, pace and clinical finishing that first made him one of Europe’s most feared forwards.

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He will bring a physical presence with genuine aerial threat and an insatiable hunger inside the box.

The report further states that Real Madrid and Barcelona will carry out a detailed assessment of a potential move.

A recent study by the CIES Football Observatory valued Osimhen at €104.7 million, underlining that any serious pursuit would require a fee close to or above the €100 million mark.

For either club, securing the Super Eagles star would represent a major statement.

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