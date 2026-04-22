€100m or Nothing: Victor Osimhen set to ignite bidding war between Barcelona and Real Madrid
Victor Osimhen has emerged as a leading candidate for both La Liga giants, Barcelona and Real Madrid.
Barcelona are actively planning for life after Robert Lewandowski, who will turn 38 in August, while Ferran Torres has failed to convince as a consistent focal point in attack.
At Real Madrid, the interest is reportedly growing, with reports suggesting the club are eager to sign a traditional number nine capable of occupying the penalty area and delivering regular goals.
Such a signing would free Kylian Mbappé to return to his natural habitat on the left wing, where he remains at his most devastating.
Real Madrid, Barcelona to battle for Osimhen
Osimhen has been in impressive form at Galatasaray this season, showcasing the blend of power, pace and clinical finishing that first made him one of Europe’s most feared forwards.
He will bring a physical presence with genuine aerial threat and an insatiable hunger inside the box.
The report further states that Real Madrid and Barcelona will carry out a detailed assessment of a potential move.
A recent study by the CIES Football Observatory valued Osimhen at €104.7 million, underlining that any serious pursuit would require a fee close to or above the €100 million mark.
For either club, securing the Super Eagles star would represent a major statement.
Osimhen remains one of the purest finishers in world football, and whoever wins the race will add a proven goal machine to their attacking arsenal.