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Dream come true: Bruno Onyemaechi gets Cristiano Ronaldo shirt after first-ever game against Nigeria

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 12:39 - 11 June 2026
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Dream come true: Bruno Onyemaechi gets Cristiano Ronaldo shirt after first-ever game against Nigeria
Dream come true: Bruno Onyemaechi gets Cristiano Ronaldo shirt after first-ever game against Nigeria
Bruno Onyemaechi shared a special moment after Nigeria’s clash with Portugal, receiving Cristiano Ronaldo’s shirt and calling it a dream come true.
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Super Eagles defender Bruno Onyemaechi enjoyed a special moment after Nigeria’s friendly against Portugal on Wednesday night, receiving Cristiano Ronaldo’s shirt in what was the first-ever meeting between the two sides featuring the Al Nassr star.

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Portugal edged Nigeria 2-1 in the final part of their 2026 World Cup preparations, with Ronaldo playing for just over an hour. 

The legendary forward did not score, despite creating three good chances, but his presence was enough to make the match a major occasion for the Super Eagles

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Onyemaechi and Ronaldo

After the final whistle, Ronaldo remained the centre of attention as Nigerian players and officials moved in to take photographs and exchange pleasantries with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. For Onyemaechi, the night became even more memorable.

The left-back, who has previously played in Portugal for Feirense and Boavista, later shared on Instagram the shirt Ronaldo wore during the match.

Ronaldo and Onyemaechi during the clash in Portugal
Ronaldo and Onyemaechi during the clash in Portugal
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He captioned the post “Dream come true,” alongside an emoji of the Portuguese icon, underlining just how much the moment meant to him.

Onyemaechi was one of the Super Eagles players who lasted the full 90 minutes in the clash, giving him an even bigger reason to treasure the exchange.

Facing Ronaldo on the pitch and walking away with his shirt made the evening a personal highlight, especially for a player who knows the Portuguese football landscape well from his club career.

For Nigeria, the result was another tough lesson against one of Europe’s top teams, but the match also offered unforgettable memories for players on both sides.

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Ronaldo’s first appearance against the Super Eagles will be remembered not only for Portugal’s win, but also for the scenes after the game, when admiration and respect took centre stage.

For Onyemaechi, the shirt exchange was more than just a souvenir. It was the kind of moment many footballers dream about growing up and one he will likely remember for the rest of his career.

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Cristiano Ronaldo Sopuruchukwu Onyemaechi Nigeria Al Nassr FC International Friendlies Portugal
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