World Cup
‘Eyes on the World Cup’ - Ronaldo declares Portugal ‘ready” after victory against Nigeria
The forward led his team to a 2-1 friendly win against Nigeria's Super Eagles on Wednesday night in Lisbon.
The match, held at the Estádio Dr. Magalhães Pessoa, was the final preparatory fixture for both nations before they head to the global tournament.
The two countries had met in 2022 before the World Cup, with Portugal handing the Super Eagles a 4-0 defeat.
Ronaldo sends message ahead of World Cup
The home side opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with a goal from Pedro Neto after Ronaldo missed a sitter.
However, Akor Adams drew level before halftime for Nigeria, before Francisco Conceição netted the decisive goal that gave his team a narrow win over the Super Eagles
After the game, Ronaldo posted a message on Instagram expressing his confidence in the team's preparations.
"The preparation is done. Eyes on the World Cup," Ronaldo wrote, accompanying the text with a photo from the match.
With their final preparation now complete, Portugal will shift their focus on their World Cup campaign.
They are set to compete in Group K, where they will face the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Colombia, and Uzbekistan.