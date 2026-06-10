Portugal vs Nigeria: Ronaldo is finished and other things we learnt from Super Eagles loss

Nigeria's Super Eagles gave a good account of themselves despite losing to Portugal in a pre-World Cup friendly

Nigeria's impressive unbeaten run came to an end after a narrow 2-1 defeat to Portugal in an entertaining international friendly.

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Despite the result, Eric Chelle's side once again demonstrated why optimism is growing around the Super Eagles, pushing one of Europe's strongest teams all the way.

From Cristiano Ronaldo's struggles to Nigeria's growing depth, there were several major talking points from the clash.

Ronaldo is finished

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It is never easy to say it about one of football's greatest-ever players, but Cristiano Ronaldo looked a shadow of the force that once dominated world football.

At 41 years old, the Portuguese captain struggled throughout the contest. The Al Nassr forward failed to connect with headers that would once have been routine finishes and looked surprisingly uncomfortable in possession.

There were also moments where his movement and decision-making appeared a step behind the pace of the game.

While Ronaldo's legendary status is beyond question, Portugal's World Cup ambitions could be affected if they continue to rely heavily on him as their primary attacking threat. Based on this performance, it is difficult to see him carrying Portugal to a historic World Cup triumph next summer.

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Maduka Okoye has made the number-one shirt his own

If there was one major winner from Nigeria's June friendlies, it was Maduka Okoye.

The Udinese goalkeeper delivered another impressive performance against elite opposition, producing several important saves to keep the Super Eagles within touching distance of Portugal.

His interventions became even more crucial after João Félix entered the game and increased the pressure on Nigeria's defence.

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Although he conceded twice, neither goal could be placed squarely at his door. After strong displays against both Poland and Portugal, Okoye has significantly strengthened his claim to be Eric Chelle's first-choice goalkeeper going forward.

Chelle is building a team that can survive without Osimhen

Nigeria's preparations for these friendlies were disrupted by the absence of Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, two of the country's biggest attacking stars.

Yet the Super Eagles continued to find goals. Across four matches without both players, Nigeria have scored eight times against a variety of opponents, including quality European sides.

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Terem Moffi, Femi Azeez, Moses Simon and now Akor Adams have all stepped up when called upon. Adams' goal against Portugal was further evidence that Nigeria possess attacking alternatives capable of delivering when the regular stars are unavailable.

For Chelle, that depth could prove invaluable during future qualification campaigns and major tournaments.

Nigeria are closer to the world's elite than many think

Despite the defeat, Nigeria left another international window with plenty of encouragement.

The Super Eagles were moments away from defeating Poland before a late equaliser denied them victory. Against Portugal, they remained competitive throughout and rarely looked overwhelmed despite facing a side packed with world-class talent.

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Akor Adams scores for Super Eagles || imago

What stood out most was Nigeria's ability to match top European opposition physically, technically and tactically.

Had they qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, few teams would have relished facing them in the knockout stages.

The future under Eric Chelle looks bright

Perhaps the biggest lesson from the Portugal defeat is how much progress Nigeria have made under Eric Chelle.

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The Super Eagles look organised, flexible and increasingly confident regardless of which players are available. Chelle has built a system that allows squad players to contribute while maintaining the team's overall level.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle will be hoping to secure his first major silverware at AFCON 2027 | X

Although missing out on the World Cup remains a painful disappointment, these performances against Poland and Portugal suggest Nigeria are moving firmly in the right direction.