‘He can bring home the sixth championship' - Raphinha backs Vinicius to lead Brazil to World Cup glory

Barcelona winger Raphinha has voiced strong confidence that he and Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior have what it takes to guide Brazil to a historic sixth World Cup title.

The pressure on the Seleção has mounted with each passing tournament since their last victory in 2002.

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In the five World Cups since, Brazil has only advanced past the quarter-finals on one occasion, a burden the current squad is keenly aware of.

With superstar Neymar sidelined by injury, the creative and goal-scoring responsibilities will largely fall to Vinicius and Raphinha.

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Raphinha expresses confidence in Vinicius

Despite their fierce club rivalry, the Barcelona forward is convinced his Real Madrid counterpart is poised to make a decisive impact.

Speaking from the national team's training camp, Raphinha emphasised the blend of youthful talent and seasoned experience needed to end the nation's 24-year wait for the trophy.

Brazil star Raphinha || imago

"Vini is young, but with his experience and achievements, he can decide a World Cup match and bring home the sixth championship," Raphinha stated. "I include myself in that group."

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Although Madrid finished the 2025-26 season without a major trophy, Vinicius still managed an impressive 22 goals in 53 games.

Raphinha himself is coming off a remarkable, albeit injury-disrupted, season with Barcelona, where he scored 21 goals in just 33 appearances.

Vinicius Junior in action for Brazil | Imago

He believes the squad is well-prepared, highlighting the importance of a solid defence in a high-stakes tournament.

"We arrive very well prepared," he said. "We have to train the defensive part a lot. If we defend well, the possibility of winning is very big.

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“This competition is short and treacherous. We are trying to adapt and arrive as best as possible so as not to make mistakes."