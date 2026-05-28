Neymar suffers injury setback just 2 weeks before World Cup
The 34-year-old has been ruled out of Brazil's upcoming friendlies and is set to miss their World Cup opener after scans revealed a grade-two calf injury, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed on Thursday.
CBF doctor Rodrigo Lasmar delivered the blow ahead of a players' press conference, confirming the former Barcelona star faces two to three weeks on the sidelines.
"Neymar reported for duty yesterday here at Granja Comary, underwent all the medical tests, which concluded with an MRI scan revealing a grade-two calf injury, not just swelling. He is expected to be cleared in two to three weeks," Lasmar said.
🚨⚠️ BREAKING: Neymar Jr suffers a new injury and will be out for 2/3 weeks, tests have confirmed.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 28, 2026
Ney will miss the friendly games before the World Cup and could miss opening game against Morocco. pic.twitter.com/MiqUtspbFi
Brazil's all-time leading scorer will miss Sunday's friendly against Panama at the Maracana and the subsequent match against Egypt in Cleveland.
He is also all but ruled out of Brazil's World Cup opener against African champions Morocco on June 13 in New Jersey. Brazil are in Group C alongside Haiti and Scotland.
Neymar's recall last week had generated widespread excitement after he had not featured in Ancelotti's plans during the Italian's year in charge.
The forward, who has scored 79 goals in 128 international appearances, has endured years of injury trouble and an underwhelming return to Santos.