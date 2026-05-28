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Neymar suffers injury setback just 2 weeks before World Cup

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 15:10 - 28 May 2026
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Brazil forward Neymar has suffered an injury setback ahead of the start of the 2026 World Cup in USA, Canada, and Mexico.
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The 34-year-old has been ruled out of Brazil's upcoming friendlies and is set to miss their World Cup opener after scans revealed a grade-two calf injury, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed on Thursday.

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CBF doctor Rodrigo Lasmar delivered the blow ahead of a players' press conference, confirming the former Barcelona star faces two to three weeks on the sidelines.

Neymar is Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer | IMAGO

"Neymar reported for duty yesterday here at Granja Comary, underwent all the medical tests, which concluded with an MRI scan revealing a grade-two calf injury, not just swelling. He is expected to be cleared in two to three weeks," Lasmar said.

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Brazil's all-time leading scorer will miss Sunday's friendly against Panama at the Maracana and the subsequent match against Egypt in Cleveland.

He is also all but ruled out of Brazil's World Cup opener against African champions Morocco on June 13 in New Jersey. Brazil are in Group C alongside Haiti and Scotland.

Neymar's recall last week had generated widespread excitement after he had not featured in Ancelotti's plans during the Italian's year in charge.

The forward, who has scored 79 goals in 128 international appearances, has endured years of injury trouble and an underwhelming return to Santos.

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