Neymar's World Cup hopes in jeopardy following fresh injury scare days after getting called up

Just days after his celebrated return to the Brazilian national team, superstar Neymar has suffered another injury, raising concerns about his availability for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Neymar is set to miss Santos' decisive final Copa Sudamericana group stage match against Deportivo Cuenca, a game they must win to avoid elimination.

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Meanwhile, the Brazilian national team is preparing for friendlies against Panama and Egypt before turning their attention to World Cup qualifying Group C matches against Morocco, Haiti, and Scotland.

As he aims to reclaim his pivotal role for the Seleção, Neymar will be desperate to avoid any further fitness complications.

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Neymar suffers minor calf injury

The Santos forward has been diagnosed with a calf problem, casting a shadow over his readiness for international duty.

Santos' medical department announced on Wednesday that tests revealed a small oedema in Neymar's right calf.

While the club described the injury as minor, its timing is a significant blow for the 34-year-old attacker, who only recently rejoined the Brazil squad after a long and arduous recovery from a major knee injury sustained in 2023.

Neymar has already been sidelined for Santos' Copa Sudamericana match against San Lorenzo and is not expected to feature in the upcoming league fixture against Gremio.

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Brazil star Neymar || imago

He now faces a race against time to be fit before the national team convenes on May 27, with both Santos and the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) closely monitoring his condition.

Despite the setback, Santos' head of medical, Rodrigo Zogaib, downplayed the severity of the issue and expressed optimism about Neymar's recovery timeline.

"Neymar has a minor calf injury, an oedema," Zogaib explained to ge. "But, according to our planning, his progress will allow him to be fit next week when he will join up with the national team."

The injury has intensified the debate surrounding Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti's decision to include Neymar in his squad.

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